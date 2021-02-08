International Cricket Council Announces BYJU’S as a Global Partner until 2023





The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced BYJU’S, India’s largest EdTech company, as their global partner from 2021 to 2023. The three-year agreement will make BYJU’s partner for all ICC events during the period, including the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. As a global partner, BYJU’S will have extensive local, broadcast and digital rights to all ICC events. In addition to its integrated brand presence at some of the world’s largest sporting events, BYJU’S will work closely with the ICC to deepen fan engagement through the creation of innovative campaigns. In August 2019, the company became the official jersey partner of the Indian cricket team. Manu Sawhney Chief Executive, ICC said: “We are delighted to have BYJU’S on board as one of our global partners and look forward to having a great collection together. Cricket is a sport where resilience, persistence and conviction are crucial qualities and the partnership. with BYJU’S will make that possible for a wider audience, both young and old. “ “BYJU’S is a staunch supporter of cricket in India and we are delighted to partner with a strong, young and dynamic Indian brand that has inspired millions of students to dream big. We look forward to the successful convergence of education and sports. And I hope this partnership will reach the hearts and minds of millions of young cricket fans, ”he added. Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of BYJU’S said: “We are delighted to partner with ICC to promote world cricket. Sport is a big part of life for most Indians and cricket in particular has a very special place in our hearts. It is a matter of pride for us as an Indian company to represent our nation on a global platform like this. Just as cricket inspires billions of people around the world, as a training company we also hope to bring the love of learning into every child’s life. to inspire. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been customized by Business Standard personnel; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

