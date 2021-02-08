Women’s semi-pro soccer team Mile High Blaze breaks barriers one game at a time – CBS Denver





DENVER (CBS4) – During the week, Tyiesha Lowry-Jones makes her living working in network security with Empower Retirement. But on weekends she’s just known on the football field as “Smooth”. “Most people don’t know because we don’t put our business there,” said Lowry-Jones. “We’re just footballers like the boys.” Lowry-Jones is the quarterback of the Mile High Blaze, a semi-professional women’s football team in the Women’s Football Alliance that has been scoring touchdowns since 2013. Wyn Dominy is the team owner and she uses her unique eye for talent to recruit the players. “I can walk through a grocery store and I will see a girl and it looks like she can play soccer,” said Dominy. ‘We can recruit anytime, anywhere. Because we look for all kinds. All shapes, all sizes. We don’t discriminate, that’s for sure. “ The schedule varies from women who are out of high school to others who are likely to be high school grandparents. “The fact that a 50-year-old woman can come out here and compete with an 18-year-old child or a 25-year veteran. I think it’s amazing what women can do with their bodies, ”said Lowry-Jones. The players enjoy the game, but they also have their challenges. Each player has to pay to play and could spend between $ 750 and $ 1,500 per season because they don’t have enough sponsorships to cover equipment costs. pic.twitter.com/IHFbFNrrze – MHBlazeFootball (@MHBlazeFootball) January 30, 2021 Even with the challenges, the WFA has an impact. Lo Locust coached in the women’s league and now she was on the sidelines in Super Bowl LV as an assistant defensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “This is crazy to see this happen. I mean I look for her on the sidelines and it brings me so much joy, ”said Dominy. The women will start the football season in May and try to break through the barriers one by one. “The goal in our league is to help our players and teach them how to coach. And move on to those next levels, be it high school, college or the NFL, ”said Dominy. For more information on the Mile High Blaze, visit their website at www.milehighblaze.com.







