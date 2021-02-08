Tennis star in huge blaze against John Millman





Corentin Moutet (pictured) exploded after losing a point in the second set tiebreaker against Australian John Millman. (Image: Channel Nine) Frenchman Corentin Moutet lost his cool on Monday during a meltdown on the field against Australian John Millman in their first round at the Australian Open. Moutet took the first set against the gritty Aussie, but Millman clawed his way back and was 5-4 ahead of the second set tiebreaker when he won a point on the net. OH MY: Tennis world baffled by Serena Williams’ new outfit SUFFERING: Rafa Nadal’s Surprising Confession About Aus Open But Moutet was clearly frustrated after awarding Millman a set point and exploding. Moutet tried to break his racket with his foot before dropping it. He then pinned the ball in frustration before trying to break his racket a second time. Moutet then exchanged words with the umpire after a warning. The meltdown didn’t seem to help Moutet right away either. He lost the set and Millman grabbed momentum in the third. However, in a roller coaster of a match, Moutet dominated the fourth set 6-2 to bring the game to a deciding set. The Frenchman took his momentum to grab the thriller 6-4, 6-7, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Despite many fans staying away from Melbourne Park on the opening day of the Australian Open, Millman certainly had the public’s support of 50 percent. Crowd goes off for Millman, you can hear them all over the property. Jess (@miss_jess) February 8, 2021 Millman-Moutet has exhausted me completely. I can hardly imagine how they feel. Amelia (@abh_hockey) February 8, 2021 If you miss crowds, go to Millman Moutet. It’s a house boy they get crazy and loud it’s so great. 2020 you sucked so badly Tennis World 🎾 (@secondserves) February 8, 2021 Moutet fools Millman with armpits Story continues The game was full of drama as the unpredictable Moutet fooled Millman with a brutal forearm service at the start of the third set. Millman was clearly unprepared, as he barely gave a move when Moutet secretly dropped the service. Moutet even seemed to raise his hand to Millman to apologize after the ace. click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.







