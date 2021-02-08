The Franciscan Club dominates Martinican table tennis





The first phase of the table tennis season is coming to an end. The Franciscan Club ends at the top of Regional 1. On 13 and 14 February, the young people start the championship and in the evening the first round of the Martinique Cup will be played.

The first phase of the table tennis championship ended on Sunday, February 7, 2021 after 5 days of competition. In the top division, Rgionale 1, despite a good resistance from Table Tennis Espoir, who flew home, the Franciscan Club claimed 6 with the score of 8 wins. Christian Victorin was the great architect of this success by obtaining four victories and not giving a collection. The Colonial Club 1 beat the Intrpide Club with 8 wins 6 and took third place in this first stage. In terms of maintenance, Trinit’s Three-T 1 leans against the Sporting Club Lamentinois 1 (5 wins 9). As a result, the ASPTT will be present in phase 2. Regional 1: Franciscan Club 1 2. Hope TT 1 3. Colonial Club 1 4. LIntrpide 1 5. SC Lamentinois 1 6. Three-T 1 In Division 1, it is ASPTT 2 that ends this first phase in a leading position. On the last match day, the table tennis players of Sporting Club du Lamentin won. A clear victory 11 3, in the wake of Steven Elisabeth, Eddy Comlan, Bruce Jno-Baptiste and Daniel Montlouis who are unbeaten. Thanks to this success, they join the regional elite for the next phase. Le Rveil Sportif does not get this chance. By losing to the ASSEC or Rivire Sale, the players are relegated to Division 2 and replaced by the Club Franciscain 2 team. Departmental 1: 1. ASPTT 2 2. SC Lamentinois 2 Colonial club 2 4. ASPTT 1 5.assecūtus 1 6. Sports alarm 1 In Department 2, the Franciscan Club 2 wins and thus gains access to the upper floor. Departmental 2: 1. Franciscan Club 2 2. Three-T 2 3. Hope TT 2 4. SC Lamentinois 3 The weekend of 13 and 14 February 2021 it will be young people’s turn to make their comeback. The first day of the championship takes place at the Institut Martiniquais du Sport (IMS) in Mangot Vulcin (Lamentin) and in the evening the first round of the Martinique Cup.

