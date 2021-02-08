Angelique Kerber suggests that the quarantine lock was the cause of the Australian Open’s loss

Angelique Kerber, former number one in the women’s world, says she might have thought twice about coming to Melbourne for the Australian Open if she had known there was an opportunity to spend two weeks in harsh quarantine.

Key points: Kerber was one of 72 players who went into a hard lockdown in Melbourne

Kerber was one of 72 players who went into a hard lockdown in Melbourne She says her preparation for the Australian Open suffered from being trapped in her hotel room

She says her preparation for the Australian Open suffered from being trapped in her hotel room The German lost 6-0, 6-4 to Bernarda Pera in the first round

Kerber, the 2016 Australian Open champion, was one of 72 players forced to enter a hard hotel lock in Melbourne last month after passengers on the charter flights taking them to Australia tested positive for coronavirus.

The move angered several players, including Spain’s Paula Badosa, who described her period of hotel quarantine as “the worst experience” of her career.

Kerber was not allowed to train on a tennis court until the 14-day isolation period ended late last month, less than two weeks before the start of the Australian Open.

The German lost 6-0, 6-4 to world number 66 Bernarda Pera in the first round of the season-opening major on Monday.

Kerber, the 23rd seed, said she might have changed her mind about participating in the Australian Open if she knew players would be forced into a hard lockdown if necessary.

“When I look back, of course I wasn’t [planning] the harsh two-week quarantine, ‘Kerber told her post-match media conference in Melbourne Park.

‘I do not know. Maybe if I knew that earlier I would have to stay in hard quarantine for two weeks without hitting a ball, maybe I would think twice about that.

“But it is one of my favorite tournaments.

“Of course I knew we were [were playing in front of some] fans, which is always so different [feeling] then play without fans.

“It makes tennis much more fun to play there. That was my motivation.

“But if I knew the real situation before my trip, I would of course think twice about coming here.”

Kerber took the opportunity to enter court just minutes after he was released from quarantine last month.

She said it was challenging to train while in a hotel room and it had an impact on her preparation for the Australian Open.

“I really tried to stay positive and [make] best of the two-week situation, ”Kerber said.

‘But of course you feel it, especially when you play a real match where it counts and you play the first matches in a Grand Slam. [tournament], even against an opponent who does not stay in the hard lockdown.

“I felt this in the beginning, that of course my balls are always a little bit out and I didn’t feel the rhythm I was for the two weeks” [quarantine], to be honest.”

However, Kerber said the Australian authorities are “doing a really good job” in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.