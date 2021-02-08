Rishabh Pant and Shabnim Ismail voted ICC Player of the Month January 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the winners of the inaugural ICC Player of the Month Awards, which recognize and celebrate the best performance of both male and female cricket players in all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

Indias Rishabh pants won the ICC Mens Player of the Month before January 2021 for his performance in the two Tests against Australia, scoring a 97 in Sydney and an unbeaten 89 in Brisbane that led India to a historic series victory against arch-rivals Australia. South Africa Shabnim Ismail | was called the ICC Womens Player of the Month for January 2021 for her performances in three ODIs and two T20Is during the month. Ismail took seven wickets in the victorious ODI series against Pakistan, before taking five wickets in the second T20I against the same opposition.

Fans were treated to sensational cricket during the month of January, making the first player of the month a very competitive affair.

Commenting on Pant being awarded the inaugural ICC Mens Player of the Month Award, Ramiz Raja representing the ICC Voting Academy said, Pant played under pressure both times in two different sets of challenges: drawing a game and winning a game. He showed his versatility in skills in both strokes, the decisive factor was his temperament.

In response to Ismail’s inaugural ICC Womens Player of the Month Award, Mpumelelo Mbangwa representing the ICC Voting Academy said: Ismail reached a hundred T20I wickets in their series against Pakistan. She leads the way and is the first South African to reach the milestone. With her pace and aggression, she continues to lead the bowling attack of the South African women’s teams admirably. She is a joy to watch in action.

Responding to her prize winnings, Shabnim Ismail | said: Winning the ICC Womens Player of the Month in January just goes to show that all the hard work I put in during the lockdown paid off. This award would not have been possible if my teammates had not been there and I am grateful and grateful for all your support. Also to all my fans and friends around the world thank you very much for the vote, it really meant a lot to me. And finally, a special thanks to my family too who have been there for me and supported me all the time.

Respond to his prize winnings Rishabh pants said: I am delighted to receive the inaugural ICC Mens Player of the Month Award. For any athlete, contributing to a team victory is the ultimate reward, but such initiatives motivate young people like me to do better every time. I dedicate this award to every member of Team India who contributed to our victory in Australia and also thank all my fans who voted for me.

Fans can continue to vote for their favorite male and female cricket players in all formats of international cricket every month as part of the ICC Player of the Month initiative by registering on the website www.icc-cricket.com.

The voting process for ICC Player of the Month:

The three nominees for each of the categories were shortlisted based on field performance and overall performance over the period of that month (the first through the last day of each calendar month).

The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy * and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy, made up of prominent members of the cricket family, including senior journalists, former players and broadcasters, and some members of the ICC Hall of Fame.

The voting academy submits their votes by email and retains a 90% share of the votes. In addition, fans registered with the ICC will be able to vote through the ICC website once the players are shortlisted and have 10% of the votes. Winners will be announced every second Monday of the month via the ICC’s digital channels.

ICC Voting Academy for ICC Player of the Month January 2021 *:

Afghanistan: Hameed Qayoomi and Javed Hamim, Australia: Adam Collins and Lisa Sthalekar, Bangladesh: Tarek Mahmud and Mohammad Isam, England: Kalika Mehta and Claire Taylor, Ireland: Ian Callender and Isobel Joyce, India: Mona Parthsarathi and VVS Laxman, New Zealand: Mark Geenty and John Wright, Pakistan: Sohail Imran and Ramiz Raja, South Africa: Firdose Moonda and Jonty Rhodes, Sri Lanka: Champika Fernando and Russel Arnold, West Indies: Ian Bishop and Andy Roberts, Zimbabwe: Tristan Holme and Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Others: AKS Satish and Preston Mommsen