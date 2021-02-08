No. 3 Texas Womens Tennis drops 4-3 heartthrob to No. 1 in North Carolina





STILLWATER, Okay. The No. 3 University of Texas Women’s Tennis team dropped a 4-3 heartthrob late Sunday night at No. 1 North Carolina in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship game at the Greenwood Tennis Center. Trailing 3-2, the Tar Heels rallied for a pair of wins in the third set in the last two singles games to secure the title. Texas, which made its first appearance in the ITA Indoor Championship game since 2006, dropped to 7-1 in the season. UNC improved to 7-0 with the win. In a game that didn’t start until 9:35 PM CT due to the length of previous games in the day, the Longhorns claimed a 1-0 lead after quickly earning the double point. One night after beating the best-ranked doubles team in the country, the freshman duo of Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun jumped out to a 5-1 lead before taking a 6-2 victory on track 1 against the No. 3 ranked tandem of Sara Daavettila and Alexa Graham. Collins scored a service ace at match point to complete the win. The freshman couple Charlotte Chavatipon and Peyton Stearns took the doubles with a 6-2 win on court 3 over Alle Sanford and Reilly Tran. With a 2-1 lead, the duo from Texas broke Sanford and Tran, then held on to serve to rise 4-1. After the teams split the next two games, Chavatipon and Stearns broke UNC’s tandem on two points to complete the 6-2 win. The Tar Heels tied the match score to 1-1, as Graham No. 3 in the rankings beat No. 94 Sun on court 2 with a score of 6-3, 6-2. Collins answered 7-5, 6-3 win on court 5 against No. 49 Makenna Jones to give Texas a 2-1 lead. Draw at 5-5 in the opening set, Collins broke Jones and then fought back from 0-40 in the next game to hold service at a 2-point point and take a 7-5 set win. Leading 4-3 in the second set, Collins held up serving to a two-point run and then Jones broke to finish the game. Daavettila, the UNC’s No. 4, responded with a 6-3, 6-4 win against No. 66 Stearns on track 1 to level the match at 2-2. No. 5th ranked senior Anna Turati answered back by posting a 6-3, 7-5 win against No. 6 Cameron Morra on court 3 to give the Longhorns a 3-2 advantage. After Turati jumped to a 5-1 lead in the opening set, Morra won two consecutive games to narrow the margin to 5-3. Turati broke Morra on a 2-point run to end the 6-3 set win. Morra built a 5-1 tie in the second set, but Turati answered by winning four consecutive matches to tie the set at 5-5. Turati then held her serve at a point of two and broke Morra for the third time in a row to finish her win. The Longhorns had chances of winning in each of the two remaining singles matches. No. 120-ranked Fiona Crawley rallied for a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory on court 6 against senior Fernanda Labraña to even the dual-match score at 3-3. In the third set, Labraña jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but Crawley answered by winning five consecutive games to end her win. In the deciding game on court 4, No. 79 Elizabeth Scotty recorded a 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 victory against No. 125 Chavatipon. Chavatipon was tied at 4-4 in the opening set and held the serve and broke Scotty to take a 6-4 set win. Chavatipon then raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set, before Scotty rallied to win four games in a row. Tied at 3-3 in the second set tiebreaker, Scotty won the next four points to secure the 7-3 win in the breaker. Chavatipon opened the final set by breaking Scotty in the opening match and holding a serve to build up a 2-0 cushion, but Scotty rattled off six consecutive matches to end the match. The Longhorns return to the field when they host Rice on Saturday, February 20. The first serve is set at 12 p.m. CT at the Texas Tennis Center. # 1 North Carolina 4, # 3 Texas 3 Singles Order of Arrival (2, 5, 1, 3, 6, 4) # 4 Sara Daavettila (UNC) defeats. # 66 Peyton Stearns (UT), 6-3, 6-4 # 3 Alexa Graham (UNC) defeated. # 94 Lulu Sun (UT), 6-3, 6-2 # 5 Anna Turati (UT) def. # 6 Cameron Morra (UNC), 6-3, 7-5 # 79 Elizabeth Scotty (UNC) beats. # 125 Charlotte Chavatipon (UT), 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 Kylie Collins (UT) def. # 49 Makenna Jones (UNC), 7-5, 6-3 # 120 Fiona Crawley (UNC) beats. Fernanda Labraña (UT), 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 Double Order of Arrival (1, 3) Kylie Collins / Lulu Sun (UT) def. # 3 Sara Daavettila / Alexa Graham (UNC), 6-2 # 48 Fernanda Labraña / Anna Turati (UT) vs. # 45 Cameron Morra / Elizabeth Scotty (UNC), 4-2, unfinished Charlotte Chavatipon / Peyton Stearns (UT) def. All Sanford / Reilly Tran (UNC), 6-2







