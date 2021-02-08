From tears to cheers, Andreescu returns with a win





MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Bianca Andreescu was so nervous that she burst into tears over the weekend as she prepared to return from a 15-month absence, but the Canadian showed her mettle on Monday by beating Mihaela Buzarnescu in the first round of the Australian Open. The Canadian eighth seed got a tough test from Romanian Buzarnescu before advancing with a 6-2 4-6 6-3 win, her first game since withdrawing from the 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen with a knee injury. The 2019 US Open champion moved well across the John Cain Arena field, showing no signs of discomfort or nerves. “However, yesterday I was super, super nervous to play again,” she told reporters. “But today I had a good warm-up, everything was fine, and then I felt good. “There were some ups and downs in the game in my opinion, but it’s okay. It’s my first game back, what can I say?” Despite 14 days of harsh quarantine after arriving in Australia, Andreescu got through the opening set with an aggressive hitting and twice broke her left-handed opponent’s serve. However, Buzarnescu, 32, upped her game in the second set and leveled the match, as Andreescu’s number of casual mistakes started to creep in and the Canadian seemed a little too eager to hit the winners of every shot. With fatigue from a lack of match practice, Andreescu was 0-40 at 3-3 in the decider, but dug deep and managed to find another gear, hold service and then win the next two games, thus she sealed the win with a forehand overhead winner. Andreescu hit 27 winners compared to 11 of World No. 138 Buzarnescu, although she made five more casual mistakes than the Romanian. The Canadian faces a second round match against Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei, who previously defeated US Open quarter-finalist Tsvetana Pironkova from Bulgaria 7-5 6-2. “I’ve played her before so I know what to expect,” she said of Hsieh. “She’s a pretty smart player, so I think that’s going to be a fun game.” (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; edited by Peter Rutherford)

