Fed boys hockey finally starts season Monday | High school





Rosen will have a patient approach. “We’re building towards the end of the season. We want to play our best hockey in the playoffs. That’s the approach we’ve taken for the past 31 years.” That approach led the Spartans to come up late last season, after a poor start, eventually beating Orchard Park 5-1 in the Section VI championship game at KeyBank Center. The federation schedule kicks off Monday with five games, including North’s Division I game against Frontier, one of two games at LECOM Harborcenter. Monsignor Martin champion St. Joe’s will oppose St. Mary’s or Lancaster in the other Harborcenter game. It will be a regular season of 13 games for the 10 teams in Division 1 and Division 2, and a schedule of 16 games for the 17 teams in Division 3 and 4. The regular season ends on March 19, followed by the sectional tournament. The state championships for all winter sports have been canceled. North has several key players back from his sectional champion team, including goalkeeper Henry Braun, defenders Tyler Turner, Joshua Okulewicz and Connor Schwartz, and forwards Jacob Penetrante and Mac Ward. Section VI Boys Basketball Chairman Larry Jones said some games may need to be moved to Sunday, suggesting the possibility that varsity referees may lead both junior varsity and varsity games. Here are five things to watch during hockey season for scholastic boys: One of the highlights of the opening night is Niagara Cup champion St. Joe’s taking on New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association champion St. Mary’s of Lancaster in a rerun of last season’s playoff final among the private school teams of the Fed. St. Joe’s won it 4-0, but a few days later he forfeited the rest of the season when several players were found to have broken the school’s code of conduct in an off-ice incident. St. Mary’s instead advanced to the state Catholic final, beating Chaminade van Mineola 4-1. Nick Reif and Kyle Young, who scored goals in the state championship win, are back for St. Mary’s. Forward Sean Deakin, a runner-up from all divisions, leads returning players at St. Joe’s.

