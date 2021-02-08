With government support, parasport is becoming mainstream in India, Deepa Malik says

In December 2020, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) was awarded the ‘Best National Sports Federation Award’ by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industrys (FICCI) Turf 2020 India Sports Awards.

The award was a recognition of the sincerity and perseverance of PCI board members under the direction of President Deepa Malik and the work done on the ground in synergy with the Ministry of Sports and SAI (Sports Authority of India).

What made it even more special was that it was won at a time when the Coronavirus pandemic was a challenge no one was prepared for.

“I think the federation has done a great job even in the Covid times,” Deepa Malik told the Olympic channel.

We’ve held countless webinars, looked after the mental health of our athletes, stood up for home training, and used social media perfectly for communication. We as a federation also have the maximum number of people (38) in the TOP scheme (Target Olympic Podium). So it shows that we have done well.

“Any athlete who has been in the Tokyo lineup or has hope has a financial support scheme. The girl (Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel) who qualified for Tokyo has a custom-made wheelchair, especially for table tennis. to get her own international standard table. Seven lakhs have been given to her for equipment only. This is just one athlete, there are many other examples. We have seven-eight athletes under the watchlist and as soon as they get back from their international event, they can be included in the TOP list.

Deepa Malik with Sachin Tendulkar

Malik believes that with the constant support of the Union government and the Sports of Authority of India (SAI), para-sports are gradually making their way into the mainstream.

“Obviously, once the policy goes mainstream, it will be more accepted,” said Malik, who won a silver medal in shot put at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.

We are equal in the TOP scheme, in the job schemes. You pick up a central government scheme, it’s the same for everyone. Even the media has come to recognize it too. They are aware of the categories and quota allocation for disabled people. Each government initiative has one representative of the para-athlete.

Whether the Fit India Campaign, Phir Khelega India or even Swachh Bharat we have ambassadors. The government has been very supportive. 38 of our athletes fall under the TOP scheme. We are their center. There’s a lot of mainstream feeling we’re getting, ”she claimed.

However, there are some serious challenges that need to be addressed for the community to thrive in the long run.

“I want to have more para-academies. The sport won’t grow until you have more. We have five academies today. But that’s going to take time. Now they have announced, but it will take at least three to four years. important that every state government has a policy for para-sport.

“It’s also important to develop the education system around para-sport. We want to start courses so we can have qualified ratings. We don’t have many. If we had our own IPC-approved ratings down to level three, things would have been easier .

We need at least 40-50 in the country so that kids play in the right category. You could play or run a race for two years and then you go abroad and you are put in a different category, your two years are lost. Unless you go abroad, you will not be classified.

Malik and her team have left no stone unturned to help India finish with a double-digit medal in the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo. If India manages to achieve that feat, it will be another feather in the cap for PCI and its first athlete president.