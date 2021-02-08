Sports
With government support, parasport is becoming mainstream in India, Deepa Malik says
In December 2020, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) was awarded the ‘Best National Sports Federation Award’ by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industrys (FICCI) Turf 2020 India Sports Awards.
The award was a recognition of the sincerity and perseverance of PCI board members under the direction of President Deepa Malik and the work done on the ground in synergy with the Ministry of Sports and SAI (Sports Authority of India).
What made it even more special was that it was won at a time when the Coronavirus pandemic was a challenge no one was prepared for.
“I think the federation has done a great job even in the Covid times,” Deepa Malik told the Olympic channel.
We’ve held countless webinars, looked after the mental health of our athletes, stood up for home training, and used social media perfectly for communication. We as a federation also have the maximum number of people (38) in the TOP scheme (Target Olympic Podium). So it shows that we have done well.
“Any athlete who has been in the Tokyo lineup or has hope has a financial support scheme. The girl (Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel) who qualified for Tokyo has a custom-made wheelchair, especially for table tennis. to get her own international standard table. Seven lakhs have been given to her for equipment only. This is just one athlete, there are many other examples. We have seven-eight athletes under the watchlist and as soon as they get back from their international event, they can be included in the TOP list.
Malik believes that with the constant support of the Union government and the Sports of Authority of India (SAI), para-sports are gradually making their way into the mainstream.
“Obviously, once the policy goes mainstream, it will be more accepted,” said Malik, who won a silver medal in shot put at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.
We are equal in the TOP scheme, in the job schemes. You pick up a central government scheme, it’s the same for everyone. Even the media has come to recognize it too. They are aware of the categories and quota allocation for disabled people. Each government initiative has one representative of the para-athlete.
Whether the Fit India Campaign, Phir Khelega India or even Swachh Bharat we have ambassadors. The government has been very supportive. 38 of our athletes fall under the TOP scheme. We are their center. There’s a lot of mainstream feeling we’re getting, ”she claimed.
However, there are some serious challenges that need to be addressed for the community to thrive in the long run.
“I want to have more para-academies. The sport won’t grow until you have more. We have five academies today. But that’s going to take time. Now they have announced, but it will take at least three to four years. important that every state government has a policy for para-sport.
“It’s also important to develop the education system around para-sport. We want to start courses so we can have qualified ratings. We don’t have many. If we had our own IPC-approved ratings down to level three, things would have been easier .
We need at least 40-50 in the country so that kids play in the right category. You could play or run a race for two years and then you go abroad and you are put in a different category, your two years are lost. Unless you go abroad, you will not be classified.
Malik and her team have left no stone unturned to help India finish with a double-digit medal in the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo. If India manages to achieve that feat, it will be another feather in the cap for PCI and its first athlete president.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]