Sports
Klopp tries to find answers as Liverpool’s season unravel
Liverpool’s title defense in the Premier League is in tatters after a 4-1 defeat at home by Manchester City, with Jurgen Klopp facing an arduous task to keep the champions’ season from imploding.
The disheveled red-shirted players trudged off the pitch at Anfield on Sunday after their third straight home loss left them 10 points behind Pep Guardiola’s men after playing another game.
Goalkeeper Alisson Becker made two costly blunders after Mohamed Salah canceled Ilkay Gundogan’s opener before Phil Foden shot a fourth on an empty Anfield.
It means that after a run of 68 unbeaten league games, Liverpool have now lost three consecutive league games at Anfield for the first time since 1963.
Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, now a Sky Sports pundit, gave a scathing assessment of Liverpool’s efforts to retain their title.
“They make a lot of excuses,” said Keane, who won the Premier League seven times at Old Trafford. “They were bad champions for me and I don’t mean just today.
“You can lose a game of football, but there is a way to be beaten. I don’t see that and I think maybe they’ve all believed the hype of the past two years.”
A stubborn Klopp defended his side’s performance until Alisson’s first mistake enabled Gundogan to regain City’s lead 17 minutes from time, with his second of the game.
“We scored our goal and at that point it was possible for the game to go our way, but Alisson made two big mistakes,” said Klopp.
“Apart from that, the game ends 1-1. At least the performance was good enough to play a draw, and that’s it.”
– Liverpool collapses –
The numbers are grim for the Liverpool hierarchy.
After 23 games this season, Liverpool have 40 points – 27 points less than last season in the same phase.
That is the biggest drop for a reigning champion at this stage of a campaign in top England history.
Despite his cheerful words, Klopp knows he has a monumental task in restoring the shattered confidence of a team that just months ago fumbled for their first English top flying title in 30 years.
In place of the title, which now appears to be losing to City, Liverpool look nervously over their shoulder as the race for the Champions League qualifying becomes their priority.
Chelsea and West Ham are only one point behind, while Everton, who has two games to hand, is only three behind. Tottenham and Aston Villa are also a very short distance away.
Liverpool have a few days off this week to regroup as they aren’t involved in the FA Cup action, but then face a tricky trip to Leicester in third place for a Merseyside derby at Anfield against the high-flying Everton.
In between, they travel to Hungary for a Champions League match against RB Leipzig, second in the Bundesliga, after the match was moved from Germany.
So what went so wrong at Anfield for a side that topped the Premier League table last month?
Liverpool’s problems at the back are well documented.
The defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk has been out since October and has been added to the long-term absentee list by Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.
That has forced Klopp to replace his team by playing Jordan Henderson in the back, depriving the team of the midfield captain’s drive. Midfielder Fabinho has also been forced into defensive duties.
Klopp signed two center-backs – Preston’s Ben Davies and Schalke’s Ozan Kabak – on the day of the transfer deadline and he should definitely give one of them blood now.
Not even Liverpool’s terrifying front three are firing at full blast.
Salah is still at the top of the Premier League goalscoring list, with 16 goals this season, but Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have only managed to achieve 13 between them.
But the biggest problem is reclaiming the swagger and belief that made Liverpool an unstoppable force last season – without the support of the vocal Anfield crowd.
A frenzied Kop is said to have performed as a 12th man for Liverpool after they equalized on Sunday and the team roared forward.
Instead, Liverpool had to think in silence about the collapse of their title ambitions.
jw / gj
