Rajasthan Royals asked Twitter to make a proposal in Cricket Lingo and Desis Hit it Out of the Park





With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is in the air. Like all other years, the week leading up to February 14 is all about different days with their own excitement. Monday is one such day, suggest day and if you’re confused like others, the cricket fans have you covered. The IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals is making the job a little easier for the public and has stepped forward for those who would like to introduce their partners on the special day. And if you and your partner are both cricket buffs, the desi janta’s suggestions on the RR tweet are all you need to check out today. The Indian Premier League team tweeted, “How would you picture someone you love in cricket language?” How would you picture someone you love in cricket language? 💗👇 #ProposeDay – Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 8, 2021 READ ALSO: Desi Singles celebrate Propose Day with their Evergreen Partners: Memes The tweet went viral in no time, with cricket aficionados inundating it with a variety of suggestions. In fact, the Rajasthan Royal team is scrutinizing these suggestions to encourage netizens to join the Twitter trend. ‘As Rajasthan is to Royals … Will you be to me’ to ‘You can trust me the same way as-‘ Mahi hai sambhaal lega ‘, the comments section is all about the quirkiest punchlines you’re likely to find on Propose day. Hey girl, let’s turn the single into a pair. – Shoaib Yahiya Khan (@ShoaibYahiya) February 8, 2021 Kya benefits, Kya benefits … 👏👏 – Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 8, 2021 Are you Ben Stokes? Because you captured my heart very well. – Naresh (@naresh_says) February 8, 2021 You can trust me in the same way as- “Mahi hai sambhaal lega”. – Anshul (@tea_anshul) February 8, 2021 Be my Jack Leach and I’ll be your Ben Stokes – Alok Ranjan (@itsalokranjan) February 8, 2021 How about starting a partnership to win all the other tough games in our life – Aniket Roy (@ Aniket18R) February 8, 2021 Those who have been looking for the right time to gather courage and make proposals, then this is the day for you. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and the lovebirds have already started planning surprises and gifts. The seven-day celebration of love begins on February 7 with Rose Day, and each day has its unique meaning.







