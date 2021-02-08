



Spring football is just around the corner. On March 13, in about five weeks, the Miami Hurricanes will take to the field for their 15 off-season training sessions. It will be an important moment for UM to establish an identity for the 2021 campaign. The date and location of the spring game have yet to be determined, according to Diaz. This spring will be an important time for Miami to try to step up to 2021 after a solid 2020 season. The Hurricanes will bring back 19 of the 22 starters from a 2020 team that finished the season with an 8-3 record. Quarterback D’Eriq King returns after a strong 2020 season with UM, throwing for 2,686 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 64 percent of his passes. King also ran for 538 yards and four touchdowns. King will not be able to participate in spring football because he is making his way back to recovering from an ACL injury sustained in the Cheez-It Bowl. Returning with King on offense in 2021 is a major contributor like RB Cam’Ron Harris, WR Mike Harley, TE Will Mallory, and OL Zion Nelson. Miami defensively welcomed retreating qualifying upperclassmen such as security Bubba Bolden and Nesta Jade Silvera defensive equipment. Most of Miami’s defenses will work with a new coaching staff Manny Diaz shuffle that side of the ball by hiring a coach in the defensive line Jess Simpson, linebacker bus Travis Williams, cornerback bus DeMarcus Van Dyke, and secondary coach Travaris Robinson. The UM will also include new transmission add-ons, such as a wide receiver Charleston Rambo from Oklahoma, Deandre Johnson from Tennessee, and Tyrique Stevenson from Georgia. All three transfers are expected to immediately challenge job start-ups. Enrolled early freshmen such as QB Jake Garcia, TE Elijah Arroyo, DE Thomas Davis, LB Deshawn Troutman, Attacker Chase Smith, DB Kamren kinchens, and K Andres Borregales are also ready to compete this spring. Miami kicks off the 2021 season with a neutral game against national champion Alabama in Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Read on for our projection for what the depth map will look like at the end of spring football. Note: This projection does not account for injured players such as quarterback D’Eriq King, who will definitely be the starting quarterback at the start of the 2021 season.







