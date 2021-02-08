Australian Open 2021: Benoit Paire interview, Tennis Australia took players for idiots, tournament was really s ** t, French media





French tennis star Benoit Paire has let go of the organizers of the Australian Open, saying they considered players to be idiots and really called the event itself s ** t. Speaking to the French media after his first-round loss to Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, Paire was scathing, stating it was unfair to be quarantined. I think it’s s ** t and what happened is embarrassing LEquipe reported, translated in commentaries from French. Watch over 40 live ATP Tour tournaments, 40 live WTA Tour tournaments and every ATP + WTA Finals match live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming right away> My playing level was good, I think my attitude was good. I hope I didn’t hurt my elbow too much. But otherwise I am generally very disappointed with this tournament. The famously hot-headed Paire was outraged at the difference between the treatment of players in Adelaide, where some of the top players were sent, and Melbourne. Nick: Get your girlfriend out of my box 0:31 There was also a positive case on the flight to Adelaide, but there we had time to take blood samples, etc., he said. We had to quarantine! Either we do the same things and the same rules for everyone. I don’t understand why it is not fair for everyone. An abbreviated preparation, truncated agreements. To me this is outrageous. In retrospect, I am very happy with my level, with what I was able to produce today. But to be honest, I think this tournament is really rubbish. I could have won this match if I had had one or two more practice sessions, a normal preparation. I’m going back … and finally enjoying all that’s here, being able to go out, have a drink, be outside. Death, taxes and Kyrgios tweeners 0:34 It’s all about the money. Actually, that’s it. There is a huge loss if they don’t make it to the tournament. Whatever happens, there has to be a tournament. In retrospect, most players think there is a little money to be made and they come for it. Me first, I also play for money. But when you have to make so many sacrifices and things are going so bad, let it be such a hassle, at some point you just have to say stop. I don’t quite understand where I’m going, I don’t quite understand what ATP is doing. It will be groundbreaking. For me tennis is not. Frankly, I don’t enjoy it.

