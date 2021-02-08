Marshfield girls’ hockey will take its chance in the Patriot Cup tournament

Jay N. Miller

MARSHFIELD Start, stop, restart, pause and restart. Two weeks of forced idleness, followed by five games in a week, seven in a 10-day period to complete the schedule. Welcome to high school sports in the pandemic winter of 2020-2021.

The Marshfield High girls’ hockey team races the calendar to finish the season before the Patriot Cup tournament kicks off, and while the frantic pace can keep the players sleeping well every night, they are all ecstatic to play , anyway.

The Rams started their season with a nice 3-2 win over Cohasset on January 3 with a final second goal. Then they ran into their first COVID-19 hiatus, which left them out of operation for two weeks. Then there were fits and starts, in part because other schools had to abandon their own sport, and the young team – with just three seniors – had to jump right back into the league in their Patriot League / Keenan Division bubble, with a 3-2 loss to Norwell, and then a 5-0 loss to Duxbury.

With the second week of February imposed as the last week before the regular season, Marshfield had to hurry to try and keep the appearance of a season together. That’s what led them to embark on their remarkable season-ending sprint, with the Rams playing Saturday January 30, followed by games on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and then the regular season finale on Monday, February 8. to Plymouth.

“We’ve already been put down three times, so hopefully the last time was the last,” Marshfield High coach Elizabeth Cohen said with a laugh. “We’re just trying to bring in as many games as possible, and the Patriot League finish date was Monday, so that’s when we play our last game of the regular season. Then we go straight to the Patriot Cup tournament, where we will play. have to play a play-in-game on Wednesday, probably against Scituate I’m proud of our girls dealing with it One day they’ll be able to brag about playing eight games in 13 days, something I doubt many other teams can say . “

The Rams were competitive, but still chasing that elusive second win, which is all the more frustrating given the great improvement in their game. Recall that their first meeting with Duxbury in mid-January was a 5-0 defeat, but their rematch on January 30 was a 3-2 pair after the Marshfield side lost 3-0.

Last Tuesday at Quincy / North Quincy, the Rams entered the third period trailing 5-1, and senior Maddie Mosca sparked an incredible third period rally that saw her score four times, and her friends added another on the way to an 8-6 defeat that was certainly the most exciting game of the season.

When we caught up with Cohen on Friday night, she had just returned from the Rams’ side with the non-league foe Notre Dame Academy, which the Patriot League had adopted for this season. NDA defeated Marshfield 5-0 on Friday-evening and also took another game 6-1 on Saturday.

We lost to a really good team at Notre Dame Academy, ”Cohen noted. But we kept the pace and no one ever gave up on a play. We’ve gotten really much, much better, and sometimes you can only tell by the decisions we make on the ice. There are no more blind passes that drive turnover, and the simple, fundamental hockey decisions we make have improved significantly. It has been a difficult season, in which we had only had seven or eight training sessions, not nearly enough time together on the ice. Then we had the three shutdowns. But these girls worked it out by playing in these games and watching video, and really studying how to get better. “

“The second time you play against someone, you hope you know a little bit about them and how they play, and so you’re a little bit better prepared to deal with them. That was the case when we went to Duxbury for the second time. But NDA is really good And deep We have the length but not the bench It’s hard to stay with a team like that when you only skate two lines but we’re very resilient And our goalkeeper, McKenna Dance, turns 30-plus shoots a match, so she’s been a real stalwart. NDA put 35 shots on her, so she got peppery, but she keeps her balance. Faced with all those shots, McKenna still has the whole year a goals-against-average of under 4.00, so she’s been excellent, and it’s unbelievable that she had never played goalkeeper last year.

As it turned out, NDA came back with a 6-1 victory on Saturday, but senior Maddie Ames scored for the Rams, who broke a few players in the scoring circle this year. Their established stars have produced such as senior Mosca, who led the scoring parade with eight goals and two assists, through Wednesday, with sophomore Josie Keeler following up on her sensational freshman year with five goals and two assists. Ames was the team-high helper, with three assists and four other players had scored points through Wednesday.

“Maddie Mosca’s leadership in that third period against Quincy / North Quincy was a testament to how our team never gives up,” Cohen said. “Trailing 5-1, we came back with five goals, four from Maddie, in just an incredible night. She’s up for Player of the Week, and she deserves it because she’s done her best. Leading our team with eight. goals., it’s worth pointing out that none of Maddie’s goals were empty netters – she’s earned them all. Josie Keeler, our second star, has become such a better player this year, and she really has the legs – she can really move on the ice. Hannah Cochran, a junior, is someone who excels at the rough parts of the game, and she’s been great at defending us. ”

Freshmen Maegan Condon and Addison Brown both scored their first career goals, and it’s always great to experience. That’s a big reason why I keep saying we get better and better with every game. Their mindset changes for the better, and they all encourage their teammates, so it’s really nice to see. We have a lot of freshmen this year, and we will have a lot next season too, so I feel very good about our future. “

Cohen points out that her job coaching is not a solo effort and that her assistant coaches, Chris Brown and Tom Greland, have been immensely helpful.

“Chris – Addison Brown’s father – and Tom are the main reasons why we are able to see what we are doing wrong and change it, and be able to implement things right away,” Cohen said. “I couldn’t do it without their help, and we can’t thank them enough.”

The progress of the Rams is not yet seen in the results column, with a loss from Saturday to 1-8 and Monday’s final coming up. But they enjoy the ride and the experience nonetheless, eagerly looking forward to the Patriot Cup tournament, where they hope to end the season by surprising some of their opponents.

“We will all be happy to have this COVID year behind us,” said Cohen. “But we’ve all been happy that we could only play hockey. This team has seen quite a few spanners thrown in front of them, but they’ve all tackled it and stayed so positive. For example, we have more defenders than forward, so I have a few girls have to move into positions they are not used to, and it was really nice to see them just set their sights on it and not fight it, but just accept it for the good of the team. lots of curveballs thrown at them, but they take it all in a row and come out laughing. “

“Motivation and effort are the things you can’t coach, and I have to give our players all the credit for that,” Cohen said. “And of course they are working through their exhaustion this week, but we also had grades this week and I salute them for that. Luckily they have been able to catch up on their academic work during the shutdowns and I’m so proud that they have been able to focus on that too. It can be hard to balance sports and school work, especially with hockey, which can be seven days a week. But I’m proud of our girls for dealing with it, yet grateful are to be on the ice. “

The Patriot Cup tournament, as they get past that qualifying round, will feature some new enemies.

“We haven’t really played against many opponents from the other side (Fisher Division) of the league,” said Cohen. “So I think we’re all looking forward to that. Our side is very tough, with Duxbury, Hingham, Silver Lake and Whitman-Hanson, and of course NDA is another good challenge. There are more challenges on our side of the competition.” I guess but that has hopefully made us a tougher team, too. We’d like to make some noise in the tournament, especially for our three seniors. Like everyone else, they do everything they can, every game, and yet they never get blown away – they leave it all on the ice and embrace the challenge. This team is truly like no other I’ve seen – we really are like a family, and wherever our record comes out, it’s been a very enjoyable year. ”