Novak Djokovic starts the title defense of the Australian Open with another victory over Jeremy Chardy





Novak Djokovic expanded his streak of straight-set wins over Jeremy Chardy to 14 games when he opened his Australian Open title defense with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 win in the final match on the first day schedule with Rod Laver Arena. Best-ranked Djokovic was never close to losing to 33-year-old Chardy, while maintaining a winning streak that dates back to 2009. The stadium with 15,000 seats was about a third full. It is the largest crowd at a major tournament in a year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans were allowed to go to the US Open, fewer than 1,000 at the French Open, and Wimbledon was canceled. The state government allows up to 30,000 fans per day for the Australian Open, although Melbourne Park is divided into three separate sections for both day and night sessions and no court can have more than 50% capacity. “These are the most people I’ve seen on the tennis court in 12 months,” said Djokovic, who has won eight Australian Open titles at Melbourne Park. “Thank you so much. I really appreciate your support in coming out tonight. Also on Monday, Gael Monfils’ eyes filled with tears as he spoke to reporters after his seventh straight loss at the tour level – and the first time he left the Australian Open in his opening game in 15 years. The 10th-seeded Frenchman is a two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, but he doesn’t seem to be winning anywhere at the moment. It’s been a year since his last victory. The last setback for Monfils came on Day 1 at Melbourne Park, beaten by 86th seeded Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3. Ruusuvuori only played his fourth career match at a Grand Slam tournament. In another action, US Open champion Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round. He was Djokovic’s number two a year ago. The No. 3 seeded Thiem needed about a set to hit the road to a 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-3 win over 90th-ranked Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin. Thiem was 0-3 in the Grand Slam finals until running for the championship at Flushing Meadows in September. That ended a run of 13 consecutive major titles for Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The only American man to be seeded at Melbourne Park, No. 27 Taylor Fritz, also advanced on Day 1. The 23-year-old Californian got past Albert Ramos-Violas 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2, 7 -6 (6). This is the first time since 2015 that only one man from the US has been among the 32 best players in the field in Australia. No. 14 Milos Raonic was the first man to enter the first round, beating Federico Coria 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. American Reilly Opelka hit 18 aces and defeated Lu Yen-hsun 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

