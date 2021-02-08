Esports has the potential to outperform Cricket in India, but the government must do its part and make it clear

As Esports is still recognized as a good sports career path in many regions of the world, most of India still lacks the mindset to promote competitive gaming as a sport in its own right. Esports Federation of India (ESFI) Director Lokesh Suji, who believes Esports is the only sport that can surpass cricket, India’s most popular sport at the moment, shares his view The Indian Express obstacles preventing India from taking full advantage of the country’s enormous gaming potential.

Esports is different from casual gaming

One of the main obstacles in India is the confusion about what can and cannot be classified as Esports. Competitive Esport games like Dota, FIFA, Counter-Strike or Fortnite are often put in the same boat as games like Teen Patti, Rummy, Poker and Fantasy Sports, which are more casual, chance-based titles, sometimes allowing players to create real games . life money.

Suji refers to these titles as igaming and not Esports and suggests that they cannot be compared. Esports is a sport recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), he shares, adding that Esports will be a medal sport in the Asian Games22. Esports relies solely on your own skills. It is no coincidence that you can win in a FIFA video game competition (a video game series based on football). You have to have the skill to win, explains Suji.

There are more than 100 countries that have esports federations operating under their sports cadre, Suji says of the growth of esports in many other countries. Malaysia, he says, has allocated a budget equivalent of Rs 50 Crore for Esports development. Governments of countries like Korea, Denmark, Finland, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Macedonia, Ukraine, Brazil, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Georgia, South Africa, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, etc., have Esports already recognized as a sport and have placed it under the sports framework and policy.

However, the sport is still waiting for government support in India. Suji explains that when Esports was part of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta as a demonstration event, India won the bronze medal. India will be the next powerhouse for Esports. We have about 300 million Esports enthusiasts, says Suji, and he mentions that the growth of Esports in India was clearly visible during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, in events, streaming and viewership.

Growth Hurdles to Esports in India

India has the potential to excel in Esports. But a major hurdle comes in the form of stigma surrounding what we simply call gaming. Old standards and mentality ensure that older games receive recognition. This includes outdoor sports such as cricket, tennis, badminton and football, and indoor games such as chess. Video games, which have been added relatively recently, are not getting the same attention, however.

Suji blames the confusion between Esports and igaming for this. He explains that gaming must be recognized outside of the all-encompassing term it is today. Comparing our Esports athletes to people who practice fantasy sports or rummy is what germinates the problem, Suji explains.

Suji goes on to explain that in India Esports is considered entertainment and not a sport. Because the government has not yet officially recognized it as a sport, esports athletes, organizers and other interested parties pay a 35% entertainment tax instead of a 20% sports tax. This in itself significantly hinders the growth of esports in our country, as players don’t get the benefits of sports quotas like other sports, explains Suji.

Recognition by our Ministry of Sports is the need of the hour to clear up this confusion that is common in India, said Lokesh Suji, director of ESFI. (Image Source: ESFI)

Recognition by our Department of Sports is the need of the hour to dispel this confusion that generally prevails in India, said Suji, adding that building an Esports policy under India’s Sports Policy is the top priority. Much talent dies prematurely from lack of parental support; recognition will help overcome this major bottleneck, he adds.

This recognition will lead to a range of initiatives from both ESFI and private players, be it coaching, infrastructure support, sponsorships or events with huge prize pools, explains Suji.

Do you have to be the best of the best to have a career in Esports?

A major concern that will likely run through parents’ minds before they can support their childhood career in Esports, or any sport for that matter, is job security and financial stability. As a cricket or soccer player, even if you don’t have the best the country has to offer, you can still have a career as a lower division player and maybe eventually as a coach. Can Esports Offer the Same Flexibility?

Suji explains that Esports also has alternative Esports-related career paths. He adds that these also often enable individuals to earn more money than traditional sports. There are also opportunities as tournament administrators, casters, analysts, coaches, team managers, as well as in areas such as marketing and esports journalism, Suji shares, adding that Esports enthusiasts even make money simply by streaming their gameplay on platforms such as YouTube, Twitch. and Facebook where they can amass a huge fan following and even collect generous donations from fans.

To develop this ecosystem, it must be financially viable, which is happening at a rapid pace at the moment, as more and more brands and media companies are showing great interest in Esports.

Initiatives of Esports Federation of India (ESFI)

ESFI is a non-profit organization created to promote the growth of Esports in the country across multiple titles and is currently working on a number of initiatives. These include preparation for upcoming tournaments, including the Asian Games 2022. ESFI is a full member of the International Esports Federation (IESF), Global Esports Federation (GEF) and the Asian Esports Federation (AESF). ESFI is working closely with other South Asia national esports federations and plans to jointly launch the South Asia Championship, which will bring athletes more international exposure.

ESFI is a full member of the International Esports Federation (IESF), Global Esports Federation (GEF) and Asian Esports Federation (AESF). (Image Source: ESFI)

Esports is now included in Asian Games 2022, and once the game titles are announced, we’ll be preparing our teams, Suji shares. Furthermore, our primary focus is to expand in coaching and training, for which we are already in talks with some leading agencies. You will also find certified referees this year who will be Indias first, Suji adds, noting that Esports coaching academies must be present in every nook and corner of India, just like Cricket.

We’ve already rolled out our National Rankings Scrims for games like Call of Duty-Mobile, Valorant and Free Fire. We will be adding more games this year, Suji shares.

One of the most important initiatives of the ESFI was the introduction of the National Ranking system. As Esports moves towards being included in Olympics and recognized in India, it’s important that everyone is aware of and aligned with different aspects of the ecosystem (the federation, rankings, etc.), explains Suji .

Going forward, ESFI’s plans include encouraging more women’s participation in Esports, the introduction of more Esports titles, a collegiate program, and several education programs, which should be announced later this year.