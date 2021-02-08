The Fairfax County football season returns





The WT Woodson Football Coach talks about the upcoming season and the return to the football field for the first time in more than a year.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Virginia. The NFL season is coming to an end, but high school football begins in Fairfax County. Many sports are once again practiced in Fairfax County. Students returned to the field this week to start practicing ahead of their shortened season. Head of Varsity Football Coach Jared Van Acker said that being back on the football field has been a bit normal during a highly unusual year. At the end of the day, our kids realized they had a chance. They come back to the field and enjoy it, “said Van Acker.” This was one of my best practices ever as a head soccer coach. “ The team has been training regularly since June, but returned in mid-February to train full-time to prepare for the upcoming 2021 spring season. This is a first for everyone in the entire state. It’s a unique situation, but we need to determine what we can control and have fun and give these kids, especially the seniors, the chance to have a fun and exciting experience, Van Acker said. The practice looks very different this year with some of the new safety protocols in force. There are sign-up procedures and players train in pods so they can keep a social distance. Students and coaches also wear masks while practicing. To kick off the 2021 spring football season, the team will play Annandale High School on February 22. There are six regular season games before teams are eligible to advance to the playoffs. Other sports, including hockey and volleyball, are in the middle of practice as Monday for the upcoming season. Woodson’s basketball team is currently in the middle of the playoffs. We were just grateful that we could get back onto the football field and play the game, said Van Acker. Have Chiefs in the Super Bowl tonight and I hope former WTW alumni and current Chiefs OL Coach Andy Heck gets his 2nd Super Bowl ring with KC! Go Chiefs! @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/1SipwidpdY – WTW Football (@WoodsonFB) February 7, 2021 WT Woodson has a connection of his own with one of the coaches who played in the Super Bowl. Andy Heck had a great high school career with Woodson before joining the NFL, where he was the offensive line coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Heck has made several trips to WT Woodson over the years. Every year the school awards an Andy Heck scholarship. Download the brand new WUSA9 app here. Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your prediction. Your commute. Your news.







