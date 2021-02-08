Sports
Tom Brady wins a 7th Super Bowl and the tennis world pays his respect | TENNIS.com
It’s probably safe to say that tennis broadcast rights holders in the United States were not fond of what awaited the sport by Sunday night. Due to the three-week, pandemic-induced Australian Open delay, the opening hours of the tournament’s first day of coverage ran opposite – wait for it – the Super Bowl.
From the perspective of reviews and buzz, it was a mismatch similar to some of the skewed first-rounders you typically see at Slams. And even though some football players may have checked out of the big game earlier than usual her crooked nature – the Tampa Bay Buccanneers surprisingly smother the Kansas City Chiefs, 9/31 – the latest example of transcendence of quarterback Tom Brady loved talking football, even in Melbourne.
“I checked the score almost immediately,” said Milos Raonic after his first-round victory in the Super Bowl. “It was on in the locker room, so I didn’t have to bother to keep an eye on it.”
What Raonic and a global audience saw was 43-year-old Brady who threw three touchdowns in the first half, earning his 25-year-old counterpart, the almost universally acclaimed Patrick Mahomes (who won the Super Bowl last year, but this time under the entire game under duress) and win his seventh NFL Championship. It also earned him a fifth Super Bowl MVP award – not bad for someone whose first Super Bowl victory, in 2001, came before some of this year’s Australian Open participants were even born.
“I look up to a lot of athletes who have done incredible things,” Raonic said. “I think Tom, for a lot of people, [is] quite a special example, just because he wasn’t the child prodigy who did something like the great things he’d done. I think a lot of people can refer to that.
“I wasn’t necessarily, by imagination, one of the best juniors, but I just kept stopping to try and get better and better every day. It came together for me. I think a lot of people appreciate that aspect of it. “
But even a tennis prodigy – say Serena Williams – can admire what Brady has done. Serena will join Brady and her sister Venus later this year as a 40-year-old professional athlete; all three won on Sunday evening, without too many problems.
“It’s unbelievable. I watched as much as I could to see,” Williams said after her impressive win over Laura Siegemund. “My only word is it’s incredible.
“I kept saying, ‘This is incredible, this is unreal.’ You can’t say it was the system he used to be in [as a member of the New England Patriots, with whom Brady won his first six Super Bowls]. It’s definitely Tom Brady, he’s Tom Brady. He is great.”
Social media was on fire about the performance, including Tennis Twitter. Jessica Pegula – whose family owns the Buffalo Bills, the team that defeated Kansas City to make it to the Super Bowl – echoed Serena when she quoted the disbelief of the Brady’s return to the top (alongside his teammate, Rob Gronkowski):
I can’t believe Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski left New England and just won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Bucs ???? #SuperBowlLV
– Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) February 8, 2021
While fellow countryman Reilly Opelka expressed surprise at the Buccaneers ‘defense and ability to take out the normally electric Mahomes and the Chiefs’ attack:
Was the @Buccaneers win a surprise for you? ????@ReillyOpelka | #SBLV pic.twitter.com/UJsvU2Jikl
– ATP Tour (@atptour) February 8, 2021
The win bolsters Brady’s award to resumebut doesn’t change the National Football League GOAT conversation; Brady had taken out the mythical title years ago. It’s the opposite of the conversation in men’s tennis, where convincing cases have been made for three candidates.
Whether this Australian Open provides more clarity – should Rafael Nadal pass Roger Federer with a 21st Grand Slam title – or confuses the discussion even further – when Novak Djokovic wins his ninth major Down Under and his 19th overall – it’s always great. to see the great fight. Just as quarterbacks Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Mahomes brought out the best in Brady in football, the Big Three have brought out the best in each other time and time again. But don’t take my word for it.
“It is an absolute honor and pleasure for me to be part of the same era with these two guys,” said Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2019. because of these guys, especially because of the rivalry I have with two of them.
“I think it can only bring a positive message and value to our sport, the fact that we are still playing, the fact that we are still making history of the game. It transcends it, I feel like it, and hopefully it will. It’s like Tom Brady, who at his age still plays at the highest level, wins rings and all. “
Two years later, Brady has another. You can bet Djokovic was watching too.
picture credit
