Canton Township backyard hockey rink source of joy during pandemic

The crackling harmony of hockey bliss stick hitting puck, puck crashing into the boards, stick bumping stick, echoes through a Canton Township neighborhood most winter afternoons and evenings, some nights even until midnight.

Ground zero for the hockey haven soundtrack laced with lots of laughter and a bit of good-natured trash talk is the backyard of the Karapuz family, transformed into a miniaturized outdoor version of Little Caesars Arena over the past four winters, minus the soft seats and $ 20 beer .

Brian Karapuz provides a location where his two sons can hone their skills, make friendships and now stay active during a pandemic with limited disabilities. Brian Karapuz has done what his father did for him: build a smooth, well-lit hockey field that has arguably made him the most popular father in the Sunflower subdivision of Canton, if not the planet.

“Every year I make it a little bit better and a little bit bigger,” said Karapuz, as his two sons, Cooper and Brady, and a few of their friends skated on the rink one recent sunny afternoon. “It’s something my dad did for me when I was young growing up in St. Clair Shores. I’ve made an ice rink every year since we moved to Canton from Livonia four years ago and I’ve made one for the boys for a few years when we lived in Livonia. “

Lake:Fitness buffs embrace a return to indoor group exercise, even masked and aloof

Lake:#LetUsPlay: Michigan high school athletes argue for a chance in the winter season

The rules of the ice rink are simple: no control, no slaps and lots of fun.

“The guys are here every chance they get, especially this year with a lot of downtime because of the pandemic,” said Karapuz. “When the boys were learning from a distance (both Cooper and Brady go to Tonda Elementary School), they needed a break, so they came here to do some activity. It’s better than being stuck indoors with video games.”

Karapuz said his neighbors are not only cool with the backyard hockey regime, some have taken his idea and got on with it.

“We have not heard any complaints at all,” said Karapuz. “If a puck goes over the fence into the neighbor’s yard, they throw it back, although we don’t allow slaps, so the number of pucks over the fence decreases.

‘My neighbor across the street liked the idea so much that he built one in his backyard. I’ve had volunteers from other neighbors to help me put it together every year. It is very nice.’

The number of outdoor rinks maintained by municipalities has declined sharply in recent decades, making ice rinks built by families even more popular.

According to LittleGuideDetroit.com, the closest outdoor ice rink to Canton is Riley Park in downtown Farmington.

Pick-up hockey games can occasionally be spotted on a frozen pond near the intersection of Warren and Sheldon roads, but the vast majority of hockey activities have moved indoors with the proliferation of organized youth travel competitions.

Old fashioned way

Karapuz said there are backyard rinks for sale, although he prefers to build his the old-fashioned way.

“The kits can get quite expensive,” he said. “I use plywood for the planks, connect the two by four with brackets and fix them in the ground with rebar. I have found you need to buy a good tarpaulin or liner and make sure it is longer than what you need below the surface before pouring in the water. “

The ice surface of the Karapuz Arena this winter is 32 by 56 feet. Once the liner is down, Karapuz fills the rink with water from a garden hose.

“When it first freezes, it’s usually very slippery,” he said. “If the children skate on it for a while or it snows, we will get out of it.”

Karapuz was given a hand-held Zamboni-like device that smooths out the ice surface. His other ice maintenance tools include a flamethrower that fixes bumps in the ice and a simple shovel for when it snows.

Cooper and Brady are more than obliging maintenance personnel.

“When it snows, it takes us about 20 minutes to shovel it off,” Cooper said. “It’s worth it, because outdoor hockey is so much fun, even when it’s really cold outside.”

Both Karapuz brothers play high-level travel hockey, so their handy backyard is a skill accelerator.

“It’s nice because when they play in the backyard they can just relax and have fun, they don’t have to think,” said Karapuz. “They will have their friends and teammates and play for hours.”

Lights have been added to the line-up in 2020. Predicted upgrades for the 2021-22 season include colored rope lights placed under the ice to give blue lines and a red line and nets at the ends of the rink to prevent stray pucks from flying into the neighbor’s yard.

Karapuz said the cost is minimal, at least relatively given the amount of fun the rink provides his family.

“We were surprised by how much our water bill was not go up, “he said.” In the spring we let the ice melt. Most of the water evaporates and we open the boards on one side and let the rest flow out next to the driveway.

“Then we’ll have our backyard back until Thanksgiving, when we build it from scratch.”

And like clockwork, the crackling sounds of hockey happiness return, echoing through a neighborhood whose residents appreciate something good when they hear.

Contact reporter Ed Wright at [email protected] or 517-375-1113.