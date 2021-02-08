G Sathiyan hopes to win first TT nationals





India’s top player, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, will be making a desperate effort to make his first Olympics after the seniors in February.

Indian table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has set its sights on winning its first senior national title in February and hopes to follow up by securing an Olympic berth in Tokyo in March. Sathiyan Gnanasekarans is currently regarded as India’s best table tennis player for men and has two Pro-Tour titles from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). He is also the first Indian to break into the top 25 of the world table tennis rankings. However, the success among the subjects has eluded G Sathiyan so far. He lost three times in the final and just as many times in the semi-final. Nationals are quite important and are definitely on my bucket list. I will do my best. This is a special year because because of COVID there will be singles only this time and there will be less exposure at the table before we start playing, Sathiyan told the Hindu. It will be more mentally challenging. We have to adapt quickly to the circumstances, the table tennis player added. Held Feb. 14-23 in Panchkula, Haryana, the Nationals are kicking off a busy schedule for G Sathiyan, who also plans to qualify for his first Olympics in July this year. The 28-year-old leaves for Doha immediately after nationality to play four tournaments: the WTT Contender (March 3-6), WTT Star Contender (March 8-13), the World Singles Qualifier (March 14-17) and the Qualifying for Asian Olympic Games (March 18-20) back-to-back. The latter two have berths for the Tokyo Summer Games on offer. It’s getting tiring. I am prepared. I hope I can tick both of my boxes to win the nationals and secure a berth for the Olympics, Sathiyan noted. Sathiyan’s coach Subramaniam Raman also believes that this year could be the best chance for his best students to win his first national title. The biobubble era, in which he has to return immediately after playing abroad, has proved beneficial. He is well accustomed to Indian conditions. We’re pushing the idea that we can try the title this year, S Raman said. Raman, a four-time national champion and a former Olympian, revealed that in previous seasons, Sathiyans’ training period in India before the nationals was very limited as he was constantly playing abroad. However, with COVID restrictions worldwide, G Sathiyan has been training in his hometown Chennai for the past three weeks since returning from Japan after playing in the T-League. This is the longest time Sathiyan has spent acclimating to Indian conditions before the subjects he played in.

