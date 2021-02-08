‘There’s still a long way to go’ – Foden rejects claims that Premier League title race is already over





Manchester City pushed a five-point lead to the top of the table after their 4-1 win over rival Liverpool on Sunday

Phil Foden says the Premier League title race is far from over, despite Manchester City clearly at the top of the table. The England international scored and claimed an assist in Citys’ 4-1 win over Liverpool on Sunday, releasing five points at the top of the table. But with 16 games to go on the season, Foden insists they cannot afford to make mistakes if they want to claim a third title in four years. Editors’ choice What has been said? We’ve been playing great lately, but there’s still a long way to go and there are so many points to play for, Foden said after the win at Anfield. We just have to stay focused and keep trying to put the points on the table. “We beat a difficult team and we are doing well at the moment, so we want to keep that form and keep playing well. We all believe we can, but there are still so many points to play for and you can see that this season has been a little funny with teams dropping points so we can’t get complacent now and we have to keep improving game and staying on top of it as best we can. [Liverpool] are a great team and I’m sure they will find their shape again. What is the current situation of the title race? Manchester United are City’s closest rivals, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side should not be considered the defending champions after their 3-3 draw against Everton, leaving them five points behind after playing another game. Liverpool and City have been the top two teams in England for the past few seasons, but on Sunday Jurgen Klopp’s team dropped 10 points and fought for a Champions League place. City have now won the last 10 Premier League games and 14 in all competitions, equating to the winning team of an English top team, shared with Preston in 1892 and Arsenal in 1987. The bigger picture City boss Pep Guardiola is trying to keep his players focused after watching rival clubs like Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool go through bad spells where they’ve been down in the league. His team has a packed schedule and their next five games against Spurs, Everton, Arsenal, West Ham and United, all of which are in the top half of the table. And those games will alternate with an FA Cup clash against Swansea and a Champions League game against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Wednesday as City continues to hunt for four trophies. Read further

