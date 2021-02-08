The area-wide ABH football team has Brock Vandagriff from UGA football





An abnormal football season went on as normal as possible, and football teams from the Athens region reached the finish with a state champion (Prince Avenue Christian) and a few runners-up (Jefferson and Oconee County). Some of the country’s top talent reside in the area, including early registrations for UGA footballBrock Vandagriff, five star 2022 recruit Great Starks and many more likely to play college football. Six players will be selected as finalists for the Footballer of the Year in the Athens region during theOnline presentation from June 17 with some of the biggest sports stars. Here’s the Athens Banner-Herald All-Area Team (in alphabetical order): Sammy Brown, Fr. RB / LB, Handel (133 carries, 1,368 yards, 14 TDs; 6 catches, 181 yards, 4 TDs; 36.5 tackles, 1 FR) Bubba Chandler, Sr. QB, North Oconee (116 of 229, 1,842 yards 18 TDs; 79 rushes, 548 yards 6 TDs) Justin Coleman, Sr. LB / RB / P, Oconee County (112 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 INT, 1 FR; 27 carries, 162 yards, 3 TDs; 38.5 point average with 57 long Deion Colzie, Sr. WR / DB, Academy of Athens (32 catches, 590 yards, 7 TDs; 12 carries, 82 yards) Paxton Corkery, Sr. LB / FB, Jefferson (57 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 7 sacks, 2 FR; 22 carries, 151 yards, 3 TDs) Montavious Cunningham, Sr. OL, Clarke Central (Helped the gladiators average more than 350 meters per race: 195 meters passing, 160 rushing meters) Johness Davis, Jr. RB, Athens Christian (161 rushes, 1,601 yards 16 TD’s) Zac Dyer, Sr. WR, Prince Avenue Christian (66 catches, 1,318 yards, 10 TDs) TJ Finch, Sr. RB / LB, Monsignor Donovan (126 carries, 1,116 yards, 6 TDs; 12 catches, 157 yards; 114 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT) BJ Green, Sr. DE, Prince Avenue Christian (74 tackles, 12 sacks, 1 FR) So Trey Huff. QB / DB, Commerce (26-51, 570 yards, 8 TDs; 133 rushes, 612 yards, 13 TDs; 43.5 tackles, 3 INTs) Hugh Laughlin, Sr. OL / DL, Academy of Athens (29 tackles, 3 sacks, 5 tackles for loss) Logan Johnson, Sr. WR, Prince Avenue Christian (68 catches, 1,161 yards 19 TDs) Nono Mack, Sr. WR, Clarke Central (36 catches, 869 yards, 6 TDs) Tyreon Millsap, Sr. DB, Clarke Central (73 tackles, 4 interceptions, 6 TFL) Landon Owens, Sr. RB, Prince Avenue Christian(154 carries, 1,253 yards, 18 TDs; 42 catches, 475 yards, 7 TDs Jordan Perry, Jr. RB / LB, Jefferson (434 rushing yards, 208 receiving yards, 9 total TDs; 37 tackles, 4 INTs) Davis Ridings, Sr. LB, Prince Avenue Christian(160 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 INTs, 1 FF) Malaki Starks, Jr., QB / DB, Jefferson (172 carries, 1,537 yards, 24TDs; 20-48 passes, 569 yards, 11 TDs; 41 tackles, 2 INTs) Brock Vandagriff, Sr. QB, Prince Avenue Christian (252-356, 4169 yards, 46 TDs; 104 carries, 503 yards, 17 TDs) West Weeks, Sr. LB / RB, Oconee County (91 tackles, 1 INT; 302 all purpose yards, 4 TDs) Whit Weeks, So. LB / RB, Oconee County (64 tackles, 3 INT, 3 FR; 39 carries, 241 yards, 1 TD)

