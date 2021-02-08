Australian Open day one | Sport

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic got his Australian Open title defense off to a rolling start, flying past Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6-3 6-1 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

The world’s number one, who has won eight of his 17 major titles at Melbourne Park, rattled off 41 winners and was not a breaking point on his way to victory.

Serena Williams kicked off her bid for a record equal to the 24th Grand Slam title with a 6-1 6-1 beating from Germany’s Laura Siegemund before storming off the field to watch Tom Brady win his seventh Super Bowl.

Nick Kyrgios treated the sparse crowd in the John Cain Arena to some vintage moments – a racket thrown across the field and a few words of choice towards his box and the referee – as he sailed to a 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory on qualifying match Frederico Ferreira Silva.

Bianca Andreescu had to work hard on her return to the competition after 15 months, but the 2019 US Open winner dug deep to beat Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2 4-6 6-3.

Alexander Zverev overcame an inconsistent start and crushed racket to battle unannounced American Marcos Giron 6-7 (8) 7-6 (5) 6-3 6-2, while US Open champion Dominic Thiem fended off Mikhail Kukushkin with 7-6 (2) 6-2 6-3.

Highlights from day one of the Australian Open tennis championships on Monday in Melbourne Park. Times local (GMT +11):

TUESDAY 0048 SHAPOVALOV STAMPS COMEBACK WINS SIN

Canadian 11th seed Denis Shapovalov secured a hard-fought comeback victory by beating Italian Jannik Sinner 3-6 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-4 in the opening round.

Shapovalov downed 12 aces and beat 62 winners, while Sinner recorded four aces and 26 winners in the game, which lasted three hours and 55 minutes.

2130 SABALENKA SEALS WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS

Belarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka took a comfortable 6-0 6-4 victory over 100th-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova from Slovakia to reach the second round.

World number seven Sabalenka hit 21 winners compared to eight from Kuzmova.

2019 HALEP WINS IN STRAIGHT SETS

World number two Simona Halep took a comfortable 6-2 6-1 victory over Australian wildcard Lizette Cabrera in the first round in the Rod Laver Arena.

Romanian Halep, a 2018 finalist, took 14 winners, against seven from Cabrera, who is in 140th place.

1926 CARRENO BUSTA DOWNS NISHIKORI IN STRAIGHT SETS

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta advanced to the second round with a 7-5 7-6 (4) 6-2 win over world number 42 Kei Nishikori.

Seeded 15th, Carreno Busta hit 39 winners and sent down 12 aces, while Nishikori posted 36 winners and only three aces.

1730 ZVEREV WOBBLES BUT FIGHT BACK

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start and defeated American Marcos Giron 6-7 (8) 7-6 (5) 6-3 6-2 at Margaret Court Arena.

The German committed 19 unforced errors in the opening set and lost in a tiebreaker, but later took control and hit 50 winners and 16 aces to reach the second round.

1503 10TH SEED MONFILES POUR

Frenchman Gael Monfils was defeated 3-6 6-4 7-5 3-6 6-3 by the unknown Finn Emil Ruusuvuori in one of the biggest setbacks of the day to date.

Monfils, the 10th seed, hit 46 winners, but also made 64 unforced errors when he was dumped in the first round for the second time in his career, the first time in 2006.

1346 SERENA COMES IN SECOND ROUND

Serena Williams eased the German Laura Siegemund 6-1 6-1. The American hit 16 winners when she finished the one-sided game in just under an hour, and she was eager to close her post-game interview as soon as possible to see the Super Bowl end.

‘I have to go! I have to go! It’s been taking too long, ”she said.

1300 VENUS BEATS FLIPKENS IN STRAIGHT SETS

Venus Williams beat Belgian Kirsten Flipkens 7-5 6-2 and reached the second round in front of about 200 fans at Margaret Court Arena.

Flipkens committed 30 unforced mistakes, compared to just 13 at Williams, who also won more than 80% of her first serve points.

1224 US OPEN CHAMPION OSAKA BY

Third seed Naomi Osaka was the first player to advance to the second round after a 6-1 6-2 beating from Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

“I’m just really happy to see people in the stands. It was a bit lonely in New York, so thank you guys,” Osaka, who ended her 2020 season after winning the US Open in September, told a small crowd. at Rod Laver Arena.

1109 PLAY COMES UNDERWAY AT 109TH AUSTRALIAN OPEN

The game started under heavy skies in Melbourne Park with a temperature of around 17 degrees Celsius.

A locally acquired case of COVID-19 was reported Monday in the state of Victoria, a quarantine hotel employee who was not involved in tennis.

The championships were delayed by three weeks so that all players coming from abroad could be quarantined for two weeks.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Simon Jennings, Manasi Pathak and Arvind Sriram, Edited by Richard Pullin / Peter Rutherford / Andrew Cawthorne / Ed Osmond)