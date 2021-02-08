West Region Weekend Hockey Wrap: Pointers, Blugolds split series | College Hockey

Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Wisconsin-Eau Claire played a few games this week, and the two rivals eventually split their series.

The Blugolds won the opener on Wednesday 7-3, but were skipped 2-1 by the Pointers on Friday.

In the final, the Pointers scored twice in 29 seconds in the second period to beat their rival.

Andrew Poulias and Carter Roo both scored goals to give the Pointers their first win of the season.

Eli Billing has saved 22 times.

The story was different on Wednesday when the Blugolds started their season at a high level. They struck four goals in the opening period and then held on for a win.

Zach Dyment has saved 25 times.

Seven different players scored for the Blugolds, who won the WIAC crown a year ago, with Nathan Dingmann adding two assists to go along with his goal.

The Pointers and Blugolds have been in action under different teams for the past week. You can find more about the highlights of the western region below.

Great night for Brown

Travis Brown came through on Saturday with a hat-trick to drive Saint Johns past Bethel in a MIAC road battle.

Brown’s three-goal night was the first by a defender at the school since Tryg Sarsland faced Hamline in 1998.

Jack Olsen also scored for the Johnnies, who improved to 2-1 with the win. Olsens’ goal accounted for the first point of his collegiate career.

The Johnnies were leading 41-27 in shots as they pushed their unbeaten streak in the series against the Royals to 14 games.

Max Berglove won his first game of the season with 25 shots.

Cardinals keep streak intact

Bud Winter scored the first two goals of his college career and added an assist to his stats as he led Saint Marys to a 3-0 win over Concordia on Saturday.

The Cardinals have now won three consecutive games and are 3-0 for the first time since the 201-02 campaign. The Cobbers played their first game in more than 300 days.

Ryan Stoynich and Tommy Stang both assisted while Al Rogers nearly shutout and stopped 26 shots. He stopped 15 of those shots in the third period.

Matt Donnelly scored the only goal for the Cobbers.

Saint Marys has the chance to improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 1971-72 campaign when it plays Saint Scholastica on Tuesday night.

Gerasimov shines for Auggies

Daniil Gerasimov registered his sixth career shutout on Saturday to keep Augsburg unbeaten when the Auggies were lost 4-0 on Saturday.

Austin Martinsen played in all four goals for the Auggies, who are 4-0 on the year and have scored four or more goals in each of their four games this season. They have outdone the opposition by 22-4 and their average of 5.50 goals per game is third best in NCAA Division III.

Martinsen, who came through with three assists, scored two or more points in all four games, while Gerasimov, who made 23 saves and is 2-0, has the third best goals against the country’s average (1.00).

Gavin Holland, Gunnar Goodmanson and Tommy Carls all scored for the Auggies as well. He also got two assists.

Bulldogs win thriller

Adrian rallied on Saturday for a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee School of Engineering thanks to a goal from Rex Moe with 31 seconds to go. Moe’s goal was his seventh of the season. He has a total of 13 points on the year.

Adrian, who played several games in the fall, improved to 7-5 overall and is now 2-0 in the NCHA.

Grant Baetsen tied the score in the second half after the Raiders took a 1-0 lead in the first on a goal from Jeff Makowski.

Cameron Gray made 27 saves in the win when Adrian improved to 41-7-4 once against MSOE. Both teams struggled with the power play and combined to go 0-for-13 in the game.

Falcons fly up to sweep

Concordia completed a series sweep against Saint Scholastica on Saturday with a 5-1 victory. The Falcons scored three times in the second period to take control.

Nick Guinney scored twice and Sean Hofstetter came through with his first collegiate goal as the Falcons improved to 2-0 in league game. The Falcons are generally 4-7 after playing a handful of games in the fall. Jordan Guiney also scored his first collegiate goal. Cole Pickup gave the Falcons a 2-1 lead with his goal.

Liam McGarva took 37 saves in the win.

Friday’s game against the Saints was a bit tighter as the Falcons needed a goal from Nick Guerra to maintain a 4-3 win.

The Saints had scored twice in the third to force overtime thanks to a few goals from Michael Talbot.

Yellow coats complete a range of lumberjacks

After a 5-2 Wednesday, Wisconsin-Superior dominated Friday’s game against Northland and won 7-1 at home to improve to 2-0 on the year.

The Yellow Jackets are currently all alone in first place in the WIAC

Pavel Mikhasenok scored onc and also provided four assists while Dylan Johnson came through with two goals and an assist.

Coltyn Bates scored two goals and the Yellow Jackets dominated offensively with 44 shots and limited the Lumberjacks to 27 shots. They scored all their goals in the first two periods of play.

Oscar Svensson won for the second time this season when he stopped 26 shots.

MacDonald wins debut

Mike MacDonald won in his debut as head coach of Wisconsin-Stout last Wednesday when the Blue Devils beat Wisconsin-River Falls 5-1.

Logan Nelson scored twice to clear the way, while Raphael Gosselin scored a goal and two assists.

Zach Cloutier made his debut in goal for the Blue Devils, making 14 saves.

The Falcons returned on Friday and recorded their first victory. Peter Grytdahl scored a goal and assisted.