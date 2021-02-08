Khosravi Vafa: We work together to promote Paralympic sports





TEHRAN President of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa says Paralympic sports have been promoted in Iran for the past two decades. During a press conference held at the National Olympic and Paralympic Academy in Tehran on Monday, Khosravi Vafa spoke to media representatives on various issues. Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) was founded in 1980 and eight years later we participated in the 1988 Paralympic Games in Seoul in four sporting events. Since then, Iranian Para athletes have excelled in sitting volleyball, track and field, powerlifting, shooting, archery, table tennis, goal ball and downhill skiing. The Para athletes have won the trust of our society with their striking performance in the international events, said Khosravi Vafa. The Iranian Para athletes have won 957 gold, 832 silver and 655 bronze medals in all international events in recent years, including Paralympic Games, Asian Para Games, World Championships, FESPIC Games and IWAS. We should all work together to promote the Paralympic sports because they belong to all people, he added. Iranian women have also proven how strong they are. Zahra Nemati has won two gold medals in Para archery at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games and also represented Iran in the 2016 Olympics. Sareh Javanmardi has also won two gold medals in shooting in Rio. Also, our three Para athletes have passed away in recent years and we too mourn the loss of them. Siamand Rahman was not only a powerlifter who broke world and Paralympic records, he is remembered for his chivalrous behavior and sportsmanship. Para archer Razieh Shirmohammadi and Para cyclist Bahman Golbarnejhad have also passed away. Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) had already announced that it would not send football 5-a-side to the Paralympics, but the committee later changed its decision, but IBSA said the deadline has passed. Iran’s soccer 5-a-side won a silver medal at the 2016 Paralympic Games. Khosravi Vafa said Iran’s NPC could make a better decision, but it was a rash decision. Iran will participate in nine sports in the upcoming Games which have been moved to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Iran sent a record number of 110 athletes to Rio 2016, returning eight gold, nine silver and seven bronze to finish 15th in the medal table. It’s too early to predict the performance of our delegation, but we are optimistic about our Para athletes, Khosravi Vafa said. Due to the US sanctions, Iran has not imported any Paralympic sports equipment, but the president of the NPC says they have almost solved the problem. We have achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing certain equipment. We made boccia ramps and balls and powerlifting equipment, concluded Khosravi Vafa.

