New youth football competition promotes safety and development





WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Youth football in central Texas will look different in the future as local leagues introduce flex football. The Midway Premier League has partnered with Gridiron to have a style of play that bridges the gap between flag football and tackle football. Paul Deleon, Midway Premier Executive Director, explains: What it entailed was putting on padded shoulder pads and padded helmets to get to grips with more elements of football. At the moment, the athletes in the league are playing flag football, but in a few weeks, they will be attaching the special pads to play in a limited-contact environment more like the real game. Deleon says, Tackle football is great and all. My son plays tackle football, but he wasn’t ready for tackle football until he got through this whole process. Warren Bradley, whose son plays with Deleons, adds: This gives them the chance to learn those basics before someone comes after you, full pads, full speed, ready to take a big hit on you. In turn, the quality of the game on the Jr. High and High School levels are only getting better. The games will certainly look different without full-speed tackling, but where some people think it takes away from the sport, others say it improves the sport. Bradley says, I feel like it keeps the same game we love because if we carry on like we went with young kids, full cushions, big hits, we run the risk of a lot of injuries. It may take some getting used to, especially for parents who grew up playing in a different, more violent era of the sport. Bradley, a former linebacker, says: It’s hard for me just because of my personality and who I am, but it’s best for the kids. Ultimately, the new flex rules will also benefit parents, giving them peace of mind. Anytime you can take safety precautions like padded helmets, padded shoulder pads, it will definitely help a mom or dad to say, okay, even if it’s physical, they’re protected, Deleon says. The new flex league with Gridiron kicks off in March, or athletes can wait until the traditional fall season to play … but who are we kidding? It’s Texas, everyone wants to play football whenever they can, Deleon exclaims. Flex Football is available for three age groups: 8U, 10U and 12U. Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

