Super Bowl LV 2021: Tom Brady, Australian Open 2021, tennis news, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, reaction, GOAT, best of all time,

Tom Brady Fever took over the first day of the Australian Open, with tennis stars like Serena Williams and Canadian Milos Raonic both paying tribute to the legendary quarterback in the wake of his seventh Super Bowl crown.

Serena Williams herself claimed a relentless victory by destroying Germany’s Laura Siegemund 6-1 6-1 in the first round in a perfect start to her pursuit of a record equal to 24th Grand Slam.

After the game, the 39-year-old paid tribute to a fellow veteran in the 43-year-old Brady.

It’s unbelievable. I just looked as much as I could to see

Watch over 40 live ATP Tour tournaments, 40 live WTA Tour tournaments and every ATP + WTA Finals match live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming right away>

Serena quickly wins to see SB 0:44

MORE SUPER BOWL NEWS:

TOM BRADY DESTROYS NFL’S MOST RIDICULOUS ARGUMENT IN BRUTAL LESSON FOR HIS SUCCESSOR

YOU DON’T DO THIS TO TOM: THE HUGE MISTAKE SUPER BOWL VILLAIN WILL LIVE TO REGRET

BRADYS REJECTS: THE GENIUS TRIPLE GAMBLE SOWING SEEDS OF ALL TIME TRIUMPH

DIFFERENT TEAM, DIFFERENT COACH, SAME RESULT: WORLD MELTS OVER THE BIGGEST SPORTSMAN BRADY EVER

My only word is it is unbelievable. I kept saying, this is incredible, this is unreal.

You can’t say it was the system he used to be in (Brady won six crowns with the New England Patriots alongside legendary coach Bill Belichick). It’s definitely Tom Brady, he’s Tom Brady. He is great.

Williams is considered by many to be the greatest sportswoman of all time, the GOAT, a nickname also attributed to Brady, and Swiss tennis great Roger Federer.

Federer is a big absence from the Australian Open, but still sent a moving message to Brady after the big game.

Federer tweeted Brady and famed supermodel partner Gisele Bndchen along with photos of the trio.

He captioned the tweet: What an inspiring achievement. @TomBrady Age is just a goat emoji number.

Maybe it was a message to his tennis rivals. Brady gave up arguably his biggest quarterback threat in Patrick Mahomes and Federer, now 39, would certainly like to follow suit and expand his 20 Grand Slam titles.

That is a remarkable achievement shared only by Rafael Nadal (34), while Novak Djokovic is on his heels with 17 titles at the age of 33.

For Federer, even one more Grand Slam win would require a Brady-esque backlash to father time.

Brady’s victory came as Bundchen and their kids were kicked out of their family home nearly two weeks in the run-up to the game.

But Williams said she couldn’t copy that approach given her love for three-year-old Olympia.

I couldn’t function without my three-year-old around, she said.

I think I would be in a depression. We’ve been together every day of her life, so is that healthy? Not at all. Not even close.

But every day I just want to be with her. It is awesome. Everybody is different. I can fully understand why he would ban (them) because if I had the strength to do it I would.

I saw it was definitely a distraction, especially every year I’ve played, except for the past few months, I’m finally starting to get better at it.

The first two and a half years were very difficult. I was not strong enough to carry out the ban.

Milos Raonic, a Canadian 14th seed, was also effusive in his praise for Brady.

Brady wins 5th Super Bowl MVP 1:24

After passing Argentina’s Federico Coria in two sets (6-3 6-3 6-2), Raonic told reporters that he saw Brady as an inspiration, as the quarterback was never a top athlete, but turned himself into one nonetheless. legend of the game. .

It was on in the locker room, so I didn’t have to put in too much effort to keep an eye on it, Raonic said.

I think, for a lot of people, Tom has a pretty special example just because he wasn’t the child prodigy who went on with the great things he did.

I think a lot of people can refer to that.

I wasn’t necessarily one of the best juniors by any means, but I just kept trying to get better and better every day.

It came together for me. I think a lot of people appreciate that aspect of it.

Then there’s the whole old age thing that a lot of people look at. But there is a lot there.