How Does a Wentz Trade Affect Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson?





HOUSTON – Tom Brady’s three-touchdown wine show aged beautifully when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers topped the NFL after the Super Bowl. Enter the low season. Enter the madness at NRG Stadium and the giant question: what’s Watson worth? With the 2020 NFL season officially over, the focus is on the carousel of quarterbacks wanting new deals or new uniforms. Leader of that platoon is Deshaun Watson, the frustrated franchise starter for the Houston Texans who looks ready to fit elsewhere. The new general manager Nick Caserio has already made the smartest move of his young managerial career. As TexansDaily.com wrote last weekend, the phone keeps ringing, but it keeps hanging up. Caserio is committed to the idea that the team can reach an agreement with Watson to partner with new head coach David Culley in 2021. READ MORE: Houston Texans Icon JJ Watt Reveals Thoughts On The Future Of The NFL: ‘4 More Years’? Any trade is speculation as Houston is supposed to make Watson available for a trade. But … what’s the value to a 26-year-old who could enter the early years of his all-Pro Bowl career? Three first rounders? Four? Lake? It’s not set in stone, but when Houston should have his hands tied, all eyes should turn Carson Wentz. No, not an exchange below the middle, but rather a valuation. Recent reports have stated that the Philadelphia Eagles could be making the former No. 2 overall pick before the end of this week. In return, they expect to receive a “Matthew Stafford” -type return for his services. The Detroit Lions exchanged 12-year-old Stafford for the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, a pair of first-round picks and a third-rounder this season. Philadelphia would probably take a less first if a player of equal rank was transferred to The Linc. Stafford’s value is all based on personal gain. For twelve years he was the face of a franchise that wasted its best years, but his statistic softened to make him one of the more consistent players below center. That is not the case with Wentz. The 28-year-old comes from a worst career year in passing (2,620), interceptions (15), sacks (50) and overall rating (72.8). Also, let’s throw in the three seasons of injuries that cost him most of his rookie deal. If Wentz’s value is that of Stafford, it shows that teams that are weak in the quarterback will add to the story of trading future selections to win now. Wentz played the worst season of his career and could be sent for multiple early picks? READ MORE: Deshaun Desires A ‘Double-Edged Sword’ What is that value to a player starting a season rewriting the Houston record books? One answer: Triple what Wentz is worth. Everyone now wants answers about what the Texans will do. There is no timetable where Houston could shock the world with the biggest transaction the league has ever seen. .. although pre-April NFL Draft represents some sort of deadline. If and when Wentz trades, that clock will tick for Watson Watch. It ends with him back in the building … or the Texans go “Godfather” with an offer they can’t refuse.

