Sports
Saba Ali Khan shares photo of Ibrahim Ali Khan playing cricket, wonders if he will follow in his grandfather’s footsteps
- Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba shared a photo of cousin Ibrahim Ali Khan playing cricket and wondered if he would play for India like his late grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi did.
UPDATED FEB 08, 2021 2:13 PM IST
Actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Ali Khan, has shared a throwback photo of her cousin, Saif’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who plays cricket. She wondered if he would follow in the footsteps of his legendary grandfather, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
She shared the photo, writing: “Absolutely … a FOUR !!! Ibrahim Ali Khan Do you think he will follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and play cricket for #teamindia.” The picture shows Ibrahim playing a shot, in full cricket outfit.
Ever since the acting debut of Ibrahim’s older sister, Sara Ali Khan, everything has been on him. Saif and Sara have also talked about it.
Speaking of his son’s propensity for acting, Saif had told Spotboye, Ibrahim seems prepared for an acting career. And why not? I would like all my children to do this profession. It’s the best place to work. I remember being in a mess on 17-18. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and pleasure it has given me are more than I could ask for.
His older sister Sara, to speak to ETimes, had said the only advice she could give him was to be a multi-faceted personality before he made his acting debut. She had said, “His humor is great. My only tip for him would be to just be an all-round person. You know, I think movies are a great business and he would be lucky enough to enter this world. And if he needs acting advice or something like that, he also has a lot of people in the family to go to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, a lot more experienced than me.
Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika’s burp cloth and shares a glimpse into her beautiful home
To follow @htshowbiz for more
