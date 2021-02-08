Here comes the bison; a football primer for spring 2021

North Dakota State will take to the field in two weeks for the postponed 2020 season, with eight Missouri Valley Football Conference games leading to the FCS Playoffs with a field of 16 teams. The playoffs conclude with the FCS Championship Game, scheduled for May 16 in Frisco, Texas.

Here’s a primer on what you need to know about the NDSU football team entering this spring season.

SPELL

NDSU is scheduled to play eight games against conference opponents, starting Sunday, February 21 against Youngstown State. The game is on a Sunday as the North Dakota state tournament occupies the Fargodome from Feb. 18-20.





Bison’s schedule was shaken after Indiana State opted out last month. Southern Illinois was added to the schedule, with the Bison heading to Carbondale, the place where they concluded the 2019 regular season on February 27. NDSU will play other road games in Missouri State, South Dakota and Northern Iowa.

Illinois State, North Dakota (in their debut year in the MVFC), and South Dakota State join Youngstown State as home games at the Dome. 9,500 fans are admitted for the season opener against Youngstown.

COACHES

Since the game in Central Arkansas, there has been some commotion among Matt Entz’s staff. Offensive line coach AJ Blazek left for Wyoming in January, and now he’s on his way to Vanderbilt. Running back coach Dan Larson was promoted to offensive line, while MSU Mankato offensive coordinator Joe Beschorner was hired to coach the running backs.

Aside from that, everyone else is back in their roles this season.

QUARTER

Trey Lance is going to the NFL, which means now is the time for Zeb Noland. Noland came to Fargo in January 2019 following a transfer from the state of Iowa. He was Lance’s back-up in 2019 and would play in that role again in 2020. With the season on the move and Lance declares, Noland is now in the catbirds chair not only for this spring, but for the fall season as well.

Beyond Noland is a lot of youth. Cam Miller is a real freshman and Logan Graetz is a freshman. Handover Quincy Patterson is not eligible for the spring season, so every effort is made to keep Noland healthy.

RUN BACK

NDSU’s most trusted position has also undergone a facelift since the fall. Adam Cofield left for the FBS and Western Kentucky, while acclaimed prospect Saybein Clark has left the team to pursue other interests. That leaves the top job to junior Seth Wilson, who looked good in the UCA game in October. That was his first game action since ripping his ACL in March 2019.

Seth Wilson of the state of North Dakota will play at the Fargodome against Central Arkansas on Saturday, October 3. David Samson / The Forum

Kobe Johnson returns after an impressive freshman campaign that has landed him on Valley’s all-newcomer squad. After that there is a lot of youth, Jalen Bussey played in one game in 2019 and scored two touchdowns.

Dominic Gonnella and TK Marshall are real freshmen who will be hitting the field this spring, along with DJ Stewart, who has transitioned from running to wide receiver now back to running. There is no senior among the group.

Hunter Luepke is listed as a fullback, but don’t be surprised to see him back down. His two touchdowns in the fall game opened many fans’ eyes to his versatility and athleticism.

WIDE RECEIVER

The talent in this place is impressive, led by Christian Watson, who has been chosen for the season for the entire convention. Phoenix Sproles was injured in the UCA-game, but is back for the spring.

Braylon Henderson showed some flashes in the UCA game, he will be joined by Cole Jacob and Zach Mathis to add depth. Keep an eye out for freshman Raja Nelson, who got dressed in October along with another freshman, DJ Hart, who could become targets for Noland as the season goes on.

ADDITIONAL LINE

The attack line has some major changes this spring. Dillon Radunz chose to start his NFL career, while center Karson Schoening decided to get on with his life and not return this spring. Three new players will work in the starting lineup, sophomore Jalen Sundell taking over the center, while senior Zach Kubas is the new right guard. Hankinson-born Cody Mauch now takes over the right tackle.

North Dakota State offensive tackle Cordell Volson prepares for a practice session at the Fargodome. David Samson / The Forum

Cordell Volson goes from the right tackle to the left after starting 16 games at that position in 2019. This is a huge position group, the heights of the projected lineup go 6-7, 6-4, 6-5, 6-4 and 6-5.

TIGHT END

This position group appears to be just as good as any other on the Bison roster. Noah Gindorff and Josh Babicz return after both having great 2019 campaigns. Gindorff had 10 receptions, including six for touchdowns in 2019, while Babicz has already found the endzone this season with a touchdown against UCA. He had five in 2019.

Look for Redshirt freshmen and Parker’s Prairie native Travis Yohnke to make his way to the field this spring.

DEFENSE LINE

Here’s a position with a mix of experience and a lot of youth. Spencer Waege is a junior and seems ready for a big year, he didn’t play in one game in the fall. Waege will be joined by Logan McCormick, who has been biding his time to start after playing like a real freshman in 2017.

Those two are joined by sophomores Tony Pierce and Brendan Cook. Pierce’s game got better as the 2019 season wore on, with Cook flashing two games before getting injured in the season’s fourth game at the end of the season. Those two are expected this spring.

In the middle, Costner Ching returns for his sophomore year, while Lane Tucker takes over from Matt Biegler, who chose not to return. Look for youngsters Javier Derritt and Eli Mostaert to quickly make a difference for the Bison.

LINEBACKER

This group had written and spoken a lot about them before the game with UCA, and that inexperience showed. Jackson Hankey is back for his sophomore year from center, now flanked by James Kaczor, who made the transition to that spot in full, along with Jasir Cox. Kaczor and Cox combined for 18 tackles in that match.

North Dakota State’s Jasir Cox jumps up to celebrate a sack against Central Arkansas at the Fargodome on Saturday, October 3, 2020. David Samson / The Forum

Luke Weerts, who played in all 16 games last year as a freshman, also appears to be in the mix for more playing time with Aaron Mercadel continuing into the fall.

SUBSCRIBE

This is a feature that also has a mix of experience and youth. Michael Tutsie and Josh Hayes are back to start in safety and corner respectively, accompanied by two players who are either young or inexperienced. Dawson Weber is the starter at free safety, starting against UCA and had two tackles and one interception. Weber is joined by sophomore Jayden Price, who also came up with an interception in the fall game.

Julian Wlodarczyk and Dom Jones are two names to remember in the safety position that could also play quite a bit this spring.

SPECIALISTS

This is the only group where this will have little or no change. Jake Reinholz, who kicked the book end games in 2019, season opener and national title game was the starter, while Griffin Crosa got the lion’s share of the kicks with Reinholz out. Ross Kennelly is back for his third season as a long snapper, while Garret Wegner returns for his third season as a punter. Continuity in special teams can be a big factor as the season goes on.