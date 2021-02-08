Sports
ASU men’s tennis post dominant 3-0 week, beating Pepperdine, GCU and NAU
ASU men’s tennis improved to 4-1 in the season with wins over Grand Canyon, No. 22 Pepperdine and Northern Arizona this week, equating to the win total from a devastated and shortened 2020 season in less than half the games.
Grand Canyon
The Sun Devils started their 7-0 win over the winless Antelopes by securing the doubles with victories from senior’s No. 1 duo Nathan Ponwith and freshmen Max McKennon and of the number 3 sophomore George Stoupe and freshmen Moritz Hoffmann.
ASU then quickly secured the necessary three wins in singles to get the result. Ponwith won 6-0, 6-3 in No. 1 singles, where he is unbeaten this season. His doubles partner McKennon also won 6-2, 6-1 in fourth place while he was a senior Andrea Bolla sealed the result at No. 2 singles and won 6-2, 7-6.
Seniors Makey Rakotomalala, who typically plays number 2 singles, and Tim Ruehl, who with Bolla is half of the number 14 doubles in the country, did not play, opening up opportunities for less experienced players to move up the ladder.
That included Hoffmann at number 5 and sophomore Jonah Wilson, who started the game only 0-1 in his ASU career, at No. 6. Sophomore Christian Lerby also made its seasonal debut at No. 3 singles. All three players won in the deciding third sets.
Pepperdine
The Sun Devils then went on to take on No. 22 Pepperdine, the country’s last unbeaten team that stood last year. ASU started their victorious effort by securing the colon, as they have done in every game this season. After Stoupe and Lerby won at number 3 in doubles and Bolla and Ruehl fell at number 1, McKennon and Ponwith took the point with a 6-3 win in second place.
In singles, the Waves were without their number 1 player Daniel De Jonge, who is also the number 34 doubles team in the country with Adrian Oetzbach, where he also did not play. As each player moved up the ladder for that reason, Pepperdine struggled to match the depth of ASU and fell to Nos. 4-6 in straight sets to Bolla, McKennon and Stoupe respectively.
Ponwith continued his unbeaten streak with a 6-3, 6-3 win on No. 1 singles, while Ruehl took a win in his singles season debut at No. 90 Corrado Summaria in three sets at No. 3 singles. Rakotomalala was the only ASU player to fall and lose in three sets to freshman Guy Den Ouden, a former top-20 ITF junior. The result was Rakotomalala’s eighth consecutive loss, dating from last season.
For the Sun Devils, who were in the “vote received” category of last week’s top-25 poll, the 6-1 win marked a second impressive result in a row against a ranked opponent after their 4-3 loss to No. 4 Texas the week before.
Northern Arizona
The Sun Devils repeated that result against the Lumberjacks and won 6-1, but did so without Rakotomalala, Ruehl or McKennon.
Lerby and Stoupe rushed to a 6-1 win at No. 3 in doubles, where they remained unbeaten this season, followed by a 6-3 win for Ponwith and McKennon at No. 2, who have now won four consecutive games. , to re-secure the colon.
In singles, Wilson, who played No. 5, won 6-2, 6-1 and finished first, followed by Ponwith, who won 6-2, 6-2. Sophomore Tom LeBlanc, who played regularly at Nos. 4 and 5 singles for ASU last year, before taking the victory in his season debut by winning 6-3, 7-5.
Bolla and Stoupe both won in three sets to No. 2 and No. 4 respectively, while Lerby fell to No. 3 singles in three sets, despite winning the first set 6-1.
After a tough week, the Sun Devils will play at home New Mexico State on February 13.
