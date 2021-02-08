Lions Swept By Marian To Start Hockey Season | News, sports, jobs

HANCOCK – It would be easy to call the 6-1 defeat of the Finlandia Lions men’s hockey team against the Marian Sabers Friday night at the Houghton County Arena a disastrous start.

While the statistics say one thing, six goals out of 38 shots for the Sabers against one goal and 24 shots for the Lions, for Finlandia, was getting the chance to take the ice and play a match for the first time in nearly 357 days, was a win in itself.

Head coach Joe Burcar admitted after the game that he could have dressed his squad for the mistakes and errors that led to the skew, but he chose to focus on his team having the chance to play, something that will become much more valuable to his young squad with only three seniors, two of which are goalkeepers.

“It’s a blessing” Burcar said. “I mean, you could use a lot of different phrases right now, but we’re lucky to play.

‘It’s a good bunch of guys. I’m not going to be frustrated because we did a lot of good things against a good opponent. We (must) do better if we want to win. “

The Lions had parts of the game where they were dominant, pinning the Sabers in their own ending. Unfortunately, they couldn’t hold that pressure for more than five minutes at a time.

“We’ve done a lot of good things well,” Burcar said. So the score doesn’t really tell where it is … so we’ll build on that. We have done many good things. We will clear the areas (we must).

‘It’s not difficult to figure out what to clean up. That’s the good thing, it can be repaired. We have to play. It’s not the result we wanted, but we’re moving forward. “

There are reasons to trust that Burcar and his young group have made the right decision. Two young players had several very good nights, despite the team’s overall struggles. Assistant captain Tyler Vanuden found himself seeing action on the power play, on the penalty kill, at key moments during the night, and rewarded his coach’s confidence with his first goal of the season at 13:25 of the second period when he a passing of freshman defender Chris Beyer and beat Sabers goalkeeper Colby Muise.

Another Lions skater who had a strong night was freshman defender Kevin Bostwick. The Houghton native had two shots on target and showed flashes of his attacking ability. Another shot just missed the net when he skated on a 3v2 that the Lions put together while they were shorthand.

There the good news ended. Only 1:18 into the game, the Sabers struck when Anthony Bilka defeated Gloss. The Sabers also scored 1:37 in the second on a shot from Bronson Adams and 30 seconds in the third when Gianni Vitali scored, giving them pillows all night long making it hard for the Lions to stick to their game plan.

The Sabers added two more goals in the first from Blaine Caton and Parker Colley to take a 3-0 lead in the dressing room. Bryson Cecconi added a 10:14 am insurance title to the third to seal the win.

“Marian’s very good team,” Burcar said. “They’ve been in the playoffs for the past four years. We know they have a strong power play and they scored a minute and a half in the match 5-on-5. I don’t think that really surprised us. I guess it wasn’t the script we wrote 3-0 after there was one. “

Gloss made 32 saves in the loss.

Lions fall 6-2 down the road

In search of a better result on Saturday, the Lions traveled to Fond du Lac to face the Sabers a second time. The hosts took the game’s first three goals, including two on the power play, to put the Lions back on their heels.

Junior winger Sheldon Brett narrowed the lead to 3-1 with an own power play score at 10:08. Freshman forward Tyler Perkins added an assist to the goal.

That was close when the Lions got on the scoreboard. The Sabers got two more points before the end of the period, including one more power play goal, to take a 5-1 lead to the third.

Freshman forward Cooper Hoheisel cut the lead to three, 5-2, from another Perkins feed at 8:26, ahead of the Lions.

Marian added another goal at 3:08 PM to seal the victory.