Sportall broadcasts low-profile sports with an original economic model, Le Lab / Ides





At a time when the Mediapro fiasco is drawing attention to the French sports rights market, a new player is discreetly entering. Sportall launched its app in November 2020. It provides access to hundreds of sports programs on demand, live or broadcast. A sports Netflix or Dazn French? Comparisons are many, but not necessarily correct. Because the Sportall model differs from its illustrious competitors in several ways. On the one hand, because the application focuses on sports that are invisible to television. So we can follow the Champions League from water polo, a championship of Teqball (a type of tennis ball played around a ping pong table) or a match d’apne… In total, some thirty disciplines are already represented and the list will grow rapidly. Fundraising of 1.3 million euros The economic model is a bit special. Sportall does not purchase rights to sports leagues and federations, but it makes its platform available for free to distribute the images. The start-up also offers a turnkey solution to the beneficiaries, through them rseau de vidastes, consisting of production companies and freelancers. In total, there are about a hundred professionals spread across the country, who can adapt to the visual constraints of different sports using built-in cameras, drones or even smartphones. On a un petit ct wedding planner , smiles Thierry Boudard, co-founder and CEO of Sportall. The idea is to find the right solution for the right budget , while some federations have very few resources. In order to convince them, the start-up guarantees them sharing income from advertisingdepending on the number of views. Even in times of crisis, the case seems to be in full swing. In 2020, less than two years after its foundation, the young company raised 1.3 million euros from various investors. After obtaining a French Tech grant of 25,000 euros in grants, she received support from bpifrance and the Paca region. We have a large order book , says Thierry Boudard, who envisions the break-even point in 2022 or 2023 . Marathon, extreme sports and MMA A paid option of the application will be released soon, on a freemium model: if most of the content remains free, users can subscribe a monthly subscription, giving them access to additional programs. Sportall has thus entered into a partnership with the Fight Nation platform, allowing it to broadcast martial arts (Boxing, MMA) in premium version. At the same time, the goal will of course be to offer the application. We will tackle other sports that are more difficult to film, such as trail running, marathon or cycling. Coverage of extreme sports will also increase. Handisport will also be better represented, with the aim of broadcasting the national championships of all disciplines. , the entrepreneur indicates. Maybe in the past to go to sports where the community is larger. Sportall registered a weight gain, by recruiting the former director of RMC Sport, Franois Pesenti. He will help us go to the major rights owners and advise us on the editorial strategy , details Thierry Boudard. The fact that he comes to us proves that we are the right place to become a real sports medium. Solidarity with entrepreneurs Entrepreneurs and managers of VSEs and SMEs need support more than ever in this difficult period. The Les Echos Entrepreneurs site is contributing by offering free information and testimonials over the next few weeks.

