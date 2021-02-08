Derek Carr or Sam Darnold? Chris Cooley would rather trade WFT for Raiders QB

Carr or Darnold? Chris Cooley would rather trade WFT for Raiders QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With Matthew Stafford heading to Los Angeles and the Texans declining to answer calls about Deshaun Watson, two potential veteran quarterbacks the Washington Football Team could try to acquire this off-season are Derek Carr and Sam Darnold.

Despite Carr having one of the best years of his career in 2020, the Raiders will reportedly listen to trade inquiries made for him. Darnold remains under contract to the Jets, but the team has the No. 2 overall pick and a new regime. It’s a real opportunity in New York to move on from the # 3 general choice of 2018.

On a recent episode of the Kevin Sheehan ShowChris Cooley, ex-Washington, was asked which of the two quarterbacks he would rather trade his former team for. It didn’t take long for him to come up with his answer.

“I’d take Carr over Darnold,” Cooley said.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk Podcast

Cooley looked at Carr for the past two seasons, highlighting the quarterback’s ability to take care of the football as a positive, saying the Raiders’ signal caller still has room to grow.

“I’ve seen Derek Carr on the All-22 for the past two years and he’s not taking as many risks as he should be,” said Cooley. “He could probably make more pitches on the field, probably play more [he] is also smart with football. “

Turnover was an issue in Carr’s game earlier in his career. In his first two seasons, Carr threw a total of 25 interceptions and had 20 fumbles, 14 of which recovered by the opponent.

While Carr cut back on interceptions (9) over the past year, he led the NFL in fumbles lost with eight. So Carr’s ball protection may not be as good as Cooley says.

To evaluate quarterbacks, Cooley relies heavily on ESPN’s proprietary QBR formula rather than the league’s quarterback rating metric. In ESPN’s QBR, Carr has scored very well over the past two seasons.

Story continues

“For the past two years, Carr was 11th and 10th in [ESPN’s] QBR, “said Cooley.” In the 2020 season, Carr’s QBR outperformed Deshaun Watson, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins, Philip Rivers, Daniel Jones, Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Burrow. He was 11th overall QBR at ESPN this year. In 2019 he was 10th. “

And while Cooley admitted he hasn’t watched as much from Darnold as he does from Carr, the former’s tight ending has seen enough of the Jets passer to feel more comfortable with the Raiders veteran.

“I’ve seen enough of Darnold to see that he has some emotional issues,” said Cooley. “There are only a few things he said on the sidelines, some times when it seemed like he was in a panic.”

Cooley didn’t rule out Darnold turning it around, though, as he mentioned the failure of the Jets headcoaching in Adam Gase and the lack of guns with which New York surrounded their once-esteemed QB.

As it stands, Carr is the more experienced quarterback than Darnold. Carr is six years older than the Jets passer, however, and would likely cost more to buy than Darnold.

While both passers-by would likely be upgraded to the Washington quarterback situation, there’s no telling how much better the team will be if they purchase either.