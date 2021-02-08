Rishabh Pant Voted Inaugural ICC Player of the Month | Cricket News







Pant scored a 97 in Sydney and an unbeaten 89 in Brisbane, giving India an incredible series win against arch-rival Australia Down Under.

Commenting on winning the inaugural award, a delighted Pant said in an ICC release: “For any athlete, contributing to a team victory is the ultimate reward, but such initiatives motivate young people like me to do better every time.

"I dedicate this award to every member of Team India who contributed to our victory in Australia and also thank all my fans who voted for me." Pant made his way to a breathtaking 91 on the third day of the running first test between India and England in Chennai.

Speaking of Pant winning the award, former Pakistani skipper Ramiz Raja, who represented the ICC Voting Academy, said: “Both times, Pant played under pressure in two different sets of challenges: drawing a match and winning a match. He showed his versatility in skill in both strokes, the decisive factor is his temperament. ”

South African Shabnim Ismail was named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for appearing in three ODIs and two T20Is during the month. First South African with 100 T20I wickets First ICC Womens Player of the Month award winner Well done on a https://t.co/IHERg4q8OW – ICC (@ICC) 1612771863000 Ismail took seven wickets in the victorious ODI series against Pakistan, before taking five wickets in the second T20 International against the same opposition.

According to a release issued by the game’s governing body, the three nominees for each of the shortlisted categories were based on performance on the field and overall performance during the period of that month (the first through the last day of each calendar month). ).

The shortlist was then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.

The ICC Voting Academy is made up of prominent members of the cricket fraternity, including senior journalists, former players and broadcasters and some members of the ICC Hall of Fame.







