Murray Fumes, Blames UK Tennis Center For Covid Case | Tennis News







The three-time Grand Slam winner, five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park, was unable to travel to Australia after a positive test over the Christmas period.

Murray revealed that he was “quite ill” and had passed the virus on to his wife Kim and their three young children.

“I was pissed off that I missed the tournament and was unable to go to Australia from a personal perspective,” he told British media from Italy, where he is instead preparing to return to a second-tier Challenger event.

“But the broader, more important point is that it’s not just a tennis tournament if I go back and give the virus to my whole family and infect them. I really care.”

The former Wimbledon and US Open champion said he was confident he picked up the virus at the National Tennis Center, and questioned the Covid protocols at a facility where most of Britain’s elite tennis players trained during the pandemic.

“I couldn’t pick it up anywhere else because I hadn’t left my house or the NTC for 10 weeks, and then there were some positive cases,” Murray said.

“I certainly couldn’t have picked it up from my family because they were all negative.”

British number one Dan Evans, who won the Murray River Open in Melbourne on Sunday, said he had been nervous about visiting the center before heading to Australia.

“I mean, it was – it’s clear the virus got downtown somehow,” he said.

“You know, I think, like everything else, people relax a little bit because I don’t think there really were any cases. I think the Christmas season and the New Year period might be relaxing a little bit.”

The Lawn Tennis Association emphasized in a statement that “strict and appropriate restrictions” had been applied.

“We have consistently applied strict and appropriate restrictions, tests and other protocols for elite training centers in accordance with government guidelines,” he said.

“Our protocols are regularly communicated to everyone using the venue and we expect them to be adhered to in the players lounge and all other areas of the building.”

