Ralph Backstrom, former DU hockey coach and founder of Colorado Eagles, dies at age 83 – The Denver Post





Ralph Backstrom, six-time Stanley Cup winner, former DU hockey coach and founder of the Colorado Eagles minor league hockey team, died Sunday at his home in Windsor, according to the NHL. He was 83. The resident of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, had suffered a “long-term illness” before his death. Ralph Backstrom was the most honorable gentleman I have ever encountered in my professional life, and he was single-handedly responsible for professional hockey in Northern Colorado, Eagles owner and CEO Martin Lind said in a statement. We are all forever indebted to this lord’s legacy, and we pray that his family will find peace and comfort during this difficult time. Backstrom worked for 53 years in and around the game of hockey, first as a player, then as an NHL and college coach and scout, and later as an executive. The forward won all six of his Stanley Cup titles with the Montreal Canadiens and captured back-to-back crowns three times. He scored 278 goals and 639 points in 1,032 NHL games with the Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings and Chicago Blackhawks between 1956 and ’73. He was a six-time all-star and the 1959 Calder Trophy winner as NHL rookie of the year. Backstrom spent four more seasons in the World Hockey Association, playing 304 games for four teams between 1973 and 1977. That included a stint with the Denver Spurs in 1975. He joined the coaching staff at the University of Denver shortly after and spent four years as an assistant under Marshall Johnston. After a year as an assistant coach with the LA Kings, he returned to DU to take over the Pioneers hockey program from 1981 to 1990. He led the Pios to 34 wins and a trip to the Frozen Four during the 1985-86 season and was named national team manager of the year. Backstrom later coached the IHL’s Phoenix Roadrunners, served as a commissioner for Roller Hockey International, and worked as a scout for the St. Louis Blues. I’ve seen the game from all sides, Backstrom told The Denver Post in 2006. You got to know the game to understand what it takes to be successful not only on the ice but also off the ice. As a player you go as far as your legs, but in coaching and administration you look on the other side of your body to see how much desire is left. Backstrom founded the Colorado Eagles in 2002 as part of the Central Hockey League and served as president and general manager of the franchise until 2007. In their second season, the Eagles won the Presidents Cup as champions in 2005 and followed that with a new title in 2007 – the same year Backstrom called it a career. Lots of great times; many painful times too, Backstrom told The Post in 2007. The six cups are big, and I was lucky enough to win the Memorial Cup (with the Ottawa-Hull Junior Canadiens in 1958). I compare that to winning the Stanley Cup, and then we won a few championships here in Northern Colorado. He is survived by his wife Janet, daughter Diana, and sons Andrew and Martin, the Eagles said. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos