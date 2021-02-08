Vic and Babs pledge to leave money to Cancer Research UK after losing their husbands to cancer

Vic and Babs have many happy memories of going out as a foursome with their dead husbands, playing bowling and table tennis and going out together.

They met more than 40 years ago, in 1973, and shared many happy times. But Vic’s wife Jo died of colon cancer in 2006, and Babs lost Bob in 2010.

Vic has also had cancer twice, so he and Babs have promised to leave money to Cancer Research UK in their will.

I’ve had cancer twice, “he said.” The first was cancer of the larynx 26 years ago. I was successfully treated with radiotherapy, although I lost my voice for six weeks. I had to wear a specially made mask, which was then screwed to the table so that my head and neck did not move during the radiotherapy.

“They offered me the mask to take home after the last session, but I politely declined! Quite a few years later, I was diagnosed with basal cell cancer on my face and scalp and was given the option of being treated with surgery or one I chose the cream, which made me look very blotchy and red for a while, but I managed to eradicate the lesions.

Surviving cancer twice and losing Jo to colon cancer, which spread to her liver and lungs, has motivated me to support Cancer Research UK. Being invited to lab tours and seeing the research is very inspiring.

“Hearing about new initiatives, such as exploring the potential of a breath test to detect cancer, is very exciting. I hope that the day no one has to fear cancer.

Vic and Babs are now married and Babs said, “For a lot of people, the word cancer still has that fear factor. When my late husband was sick, I said my prayers and said,” There was still one piece missing from the puzzle. they love it.

The more money Cancer Research UK has from donations in Wills and other income, the more research they can do and find the missing pieces of the puzzle and save lives.

Nowadays there are so many new treatments and that is great. It makes you excited to hear about the research and think you can play a role in furthering research, ”she added.

We found the process of leaving a gift in our Will to Cancer Research UK simple. We used the Gifts in Wills guide explaining everything we needed to know about leaving a gift in our Wills.

About 9,300 * people in Kent are diagnosed with cancer each year. That’s why research into finding new, gentler treatments and improved tests is so important. And funding is needed for research.

Many research projects in the UK, such as at the University of Kent, are benefiting from the generosity of people who leave a gift to Cancer Research UK in their will.

Gifts in Wills fund more than a third of Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research. These vital legacies, along with the researchers’ commitment to moving forward, are so important in helping those facing cancer in the future.

Dr. Nerissa Kirkwood is a researcher working in a Cancer Research UK-funded laboratory at the University of Kent. Her work focuses on improving cancer treatments by studying a family of proteins called APOBEC3.

Dr. Kirkwood explained: The project I’m working on has the potential to create more targeted treatments for people with cancer so that they have a better chance of surviving their disease.

“Thanks to research, we know that when APOBEC3 proteins malfunction in the body, they can attack our own DNA, leading to the development of cancer and limiting the effectiveness of drug treatments in the future. I am investigating what causes these proteins to be damaged. to determine what can be done to prevent this.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented us all with challenges, and one of the many areas affected is cancer research.

“I’ve been working in laboratories for over 20 years and this is the first time I’ve known a university to close access, except for a small group of researchers conducting vital coronavirus research.

“We have managed to pick up where we left off and we hope to make up for lost time so that we can make a difference in fighting cancer again.

Dr. Kirkwood explained the importance of funding for the laboratory: Cancer Research UK funding is critical to my research. With their financial support, I can run experiments that provide life-saving treatments for people with cancer. Without this funding I would not be able to conduct my research.

On a personal level, I have experienced the loss of loved ones due to cancer and I understand the strong desire to defeat this disease. My grandparents left a gift in their will to help fund cancer research because they wanted to play a part in the fight against cancer. It’s great to think their donation now supports research.

