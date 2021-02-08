Marcus Mariota ‘mentioned as a possibility’ for patriots





Patriots ‘mentioned as a possibility’ for this QB candidate originally came up NBC Sports Boston It’s no secret that the New England Patriots need to upgrade the quarterback position, and Tom Brady’s Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a reminder of that. As Brady celebrates his seventh title, the Patriots will be everywhere looking for a suitable successor for him after the Cam Newton / Jarrett Stidham / Brian Hoyer trio sputtered last season. Apparently, one of the places they might look for quarterback talent is in Las Vegas. The Raiders have both Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota on the position and could investigate moving one of them for the right price. According to The Athletic’s NFL staff, the Raiders’ preference is to trade Mariota to free up $ 10.7 million in cap space, and the Patriots “have been mentioned as an opportunity” for Mariota. Ranking of the most logical QB options for the Pats Mariota spent most of last season supporting Carr for the Raiders, but did see a lot of action in a week 15 match after Carr left with a groin injury. In that game, Mariota completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 226 yards, one TD and one interception, while adding 88 yards and a score on the ground. After that game our own Phil Perry Mariota said, “looked like a smaller but fully charged version of the man many hoped Cam Newton would be.” Mariota would certainly tick a few boxes for the patriots. He has experience (61 starts in 64 career games), he has good mobility and he is still young for a quarterback (27). He had elbow injuries in the past that left him replaced by Ryan Tannehill at the Titans, but that wasn’t an issue last year. If the patriots don’t fall in love with any of the QBs in the design, they can trust Mariota to get started. Or he can start until a younger hitch is ready. At the very least, it would be a high-quality backup that wouldn’t cost too much. Story continues Mariota is one of several quarterbacks keeping an eye on the trading market this off-season. Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff had already swapped for each other (and draft fee), but people like Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz and even Mariota’s teammate Carr have been listed as commercial candidates. Whatever they do, the Patriots will have to find their answer to the position if they want to return to the playoffs in the increasingly tough AFC East. PERRY: Eight QB’s Pats could log in for free

