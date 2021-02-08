When Cricket Meets Football: The Captain Of The Indian Leg Explains The Exact Rules Of The Unique Sport Ahead Of The 9th National Championship | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Lay Cricket. You may have heard it or even played a rough version of it in your childhood. But did you know that the sport was born in India and that the Indian Leg Cricket Federation has a whopping 34 members?A professional, organized version of the sport, using legs rather than hands and bats to send the ball over the boundary fence, is increasingly popular.In fact, India has both men’s and women’s cricket teams.Last April, TimesofIndia.com had talked with Chandan Ray, the man leg cricket captain during the lockdown, about the game and the unique rules etc.Timesofindia.com caught up with Chandan, a 21-year-old from the Bargarh district of Odisha, again for the upcoming 9th National T10 Leg Cricket Championship in Mathura starting February 21. Chandan is also the captain of the Odisha Leg Cricket team.Leg Cricket might be something that brings back memories of school days, with kids playing it to pass the time. But at the highest level, like any other sport, it takes a lot of dedication and effort.

Chandan gets up early in the morning, calls his teammates who gather at his home in the village of Attabira in the Bargarh district and then travel to the Veer Surendra Sai stadium in Sambalpur, 35 kilometers away. That is his daily routine nowadays.

Odisha won the last National Leg Cricket Championship, held in 2018, led by Chandan, and the captain is looking to add another trophy to his cabinet.

“I didn’t get too much time to practice during the lockdown. But I made a small training area in the backyard of my house and practiced there. I worked a lot on my physical condition. I’m so happy that the championship is on. This was scheduled for last year but was postponed due to the lockdown and the pandemic, “Chandan told TimesofIndia.com in an exclusive interview.

Odisha, the defending champion, won the title in 2018 after beating Telangana by 140 runs in the final. Before the finale, Chandan got the news that his brother was hospitalized due to illness. The 22-year-old had the option of returning home, but he decided to stay with the team and take them to the title.

“I was practicing the day before the final (in 2018) when I got the news that my brother was admitted to the IC in my village. It was a difficult moment for me, but I decided to stay with the team and to focus on the finals. The team needed me. I called my relatives and asked them to help my parents. After the finals, I immediately rushed to visit my family, “Chandan recalls.

“First we hit 213 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 10 overs. In response, we threw out Telangana for 73 in 8 overs. That was a great achievement for my team,” the 21-year-old continued.

Apart from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand are the states that will participate in the National Championship this time. Delhi has the most number of titles to their name. They have won five of the eight championships played to date. Haryana, Karnataka and Odisha have each won one.

Chandan and the defending champion are now aiming for their second title in a game where cricket meets football.

“We have good players on the team. I am confident that we will keep the trophy. M Behera is a quality opening bowler on our team. He is smart and will lead the bowling attack. T Meher is an aggressive opening army.” He’s our match winner and can turn the game upside down. Once set up, we can put a massive total on the board. My team is prepared and we’re eager to go, “the Odisha captain told me TimesofIndia.com.

THE BEGINNING

The idea of ​​seriously playing Leg Cricket was born in 2005. However, it took seven long years to bring the sport to the state level. Founder Joginder Prasad Verma, a physical education teacher at a government school in Delhi, once saw many poor children playing cricket in a park. They played with a wooden block and a plastic ball. Seeing them fight for batting and bowling, Verma came up with the idea of ​​playing cricket with legs.

“The idea came in 2005 when Joginder mister came up with this idea. First they made this sport popular in places and some parts of Delhi and later they brought this to the level of the state. In 2012 they organized a Leg Cricket Championship. in New Delhi. The maximum number of states that participated in that championship, “Chandan recalled.

So what exactly is Leg Cricket?

For those unfamiliar with this unique sport that is a marriage between the men’s game and the beautiful game, here is a refresher:

LAY CRICKET – THE BIG RULES

– There are no bats in Leg Cricket

– A ‘legs man / woman of legs’ uses one leg to hit the ball, instead of a bat

– The ball being used is the size of a football or handball of a certain size

– Bowler bowl forearm

– Played on a circular ground with a radius between 25 and 30 meters. The field is 8 feet wide and 12-48 feet long, depending on the age group or category of the players

– A Leg Cricket match is played between two teams of 11 players each

– After winning the toss, a side chooses to lay or field

The bowler rolls the ball the size of a football with a forearm action down and the ‘legs man / woman of legs’ must hit the ball to score a single, double or triple ball by running between the wickets or a four or six to score by kicking the ball over the boundary line, just like in cricket

– If the ball bounces on reaching the legguard, it is not a ball

– A leg guard must announce to the referee which leg he / she will use to hit the ball

– A leg guard is called if he touches the ball twice, stops before kicking or kicking with the wrong leg. He / she can also be caught, exhausted or hit, just like in cricket

Chandan also explained the exact rules while his team was practicing recently, taking us through all the details of the game, including all the no-ball rules, bowling and legging styles both allowed and not allowed in Leg Cricket and more.

Watch the full video here:

Leg cricket: when cricket meets football

LEG CRICKET – BASIC EQUIPMENT REQUIRED

India’s Leg Cricket Federation has its own manufactured ball that is about the size of a football (size No. 2) or women’s handball. Teams need the correct size ball, trainers and stumps to play the game.

INDIAN LEG CRICKET – THE JOURNEY UNTIL NOW

The Indian men’s cricket team has played 4 international tournaments to date – Indo-Nepal (winner), Indo-Bhutan (second place), South Asian Championship (India, Bhutan and Nepal) and Indo-Nepal (winner).

Besides India, Leg Cricket is also played in countries such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The parent body for worldwide Leg Cricket is the International Leg Cricket Council.