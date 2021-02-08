Duplessis, Tuch boost short-handed men’s hockey against No. 1 Boston College – The Daily Free Press

Boston University’s men’s ice hockey team (6-2-0) took four points in the standings this weekend in the latest episode of the Battle of Commonwealth Avenue: a series of two games against No. 1 Boston College (11-3-1 ). The No. 15 Terriers dropped the first matchup of the home-and-home series 4-3 in overtime Friday before taking a 3-1 victory on the home ice the following night.

The Terriers pitched without a handful of main players for both games this weekend, including starting goalkeeper Drew Commesso and team points leader David Farrance. Attackers Ethan Phillips, Jake Wise, Logan Cockerill, Ty Amonte and Jake Witkowski have all been missing since before the BC series with varying unnamed injuries.

Terrier’s head coach Albie OConnell did not reveal what is wrong with his players at a press conference, but said Cockerill and Wise will hit the ice again soon.

I’ll try to be very vague, OConnell said. The others are more or less from day to day, week to week.

Friday’s first game was a back-and-forth affair at Conte Forum, where Hockey East’s two superpowers exchanged shots to the last second. BC attacker Jack McBain opened the scoring 12 minutes in the first period, landing a long punch from linemate Colby Ambrosio that seeped through BU netminder Ashton Abel’s five holes.

The Terriers, who were already short-handed, used their scoring depth to come back to the top, with fourth liners Jack DeBoer and Markus Boguslavsky each scoring in the second period, pushing BU to a 2-1 lead.

I loved our fourth line, said OConnell. They played the whole game correctly.

DeBoer rebounded on a devious attempt by Sam Stevens that left BC goalkeeper Spencer Knight on the door at 3:15 in the second, and Boguslavsky tore a high shot from the left face-off circle to Knight less than three minutes later with beat his glove.

The Eagles fought back for the remainder of the second period, with their worst power play unit cashing in on their fourth man-up chance of the evening, aided by the return of last year’s top scorer Alex Newhook, who nearly missed one. month of this season with an upper body injury. BC attacker Matt Boldy got the power-play count of a Newhook feed 11:56 in the second period, tying the game at two goals each.

With 2:24 to go in the second, Ambrosio put the Eagles back on top and blocked the puck past Abel during a scrum at the net. The Eagles carried the 3-2 lead in the last frame.

BC started the third with momentum, scoring five consecutive shots early without BU getting a look, but a penalty for too many men on the ice put the Terriers on the power play, where second defender Alex Vlasic scored his first collegiate goal in his 41st. game, the score 3-3 equal.

The two sides went back and forth with opportunities, but the score remained at 3-3 to force the game into extra innings. The five-minute extra time seeped to the end, and it looked like the game would be decided by a shootout, but BC defender Drew Helleson was able to cut through two Terrier defenders and bring the puck past Abel with only 0.1 second to go. insure the 4-3 overtime profit.

We showed a lot of resilience, we had a lot of arguments and I’m just kind of proud of the group, said OConnell. That was just a tough ending, but their man [Helleson] made a big game, and it’s hockey, you gotta keep your hat on sometimes.

DeBoer and Boguslavsky led the Terrier scoring with a goal and assist each, while Abel made 25 saves and conceded four goals. On the BC side, Knight made 18 saves to 21 against, while Helleson, McBain, Ambrosio and Eagles captain Marc McLaughlin each ended the night with two runs each.

The two sides met again the following night at the Walter Brown Arena with no injured Terriers returning. The only significant difference in staff was freshman goalkeeper Vinny Duplessis, who was recruited to make his first collegiate start.

We had a freshman goalkeeper who never played, OConnell said of Duplessis. Not the easiest thing to do, coming in to play one of the best teams in the country, but he stood tall, he was balanced.

With Commesso out, OConnell wanted to give both reserve netminders a chance this weekend, with Abel starting out on Friday against BC on the road, before making Duplessis home debut on Saturday.

The Eagles tested Duplessis early, firing four shots at target before the Terriers could get one. BC came 11:41 on the board in the first period, with BC defender Eamon Powell managing to squeeze the puck past Duplessis in a fit around the crease to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. It was the second power play goal of the weekend.

The Terriers fought back and responded within two minutes, getting their own power play opportunity just 12 minutes after the start of the period. With 6:25 left in the period, Vlasic sneaked into Terrier’s attack zone with plenty of room and unloaded a powerful wrist player to beat Knight in the top right corner and level the match 1-1.

BC’s Marshall Warren was awarded a game-misconduct penalty with 1:13 left in the first period with a head hit contact, giving the Terriers a five-minute power play chance and disqualifying Warren for the remainder of the match. The penalty chance bled in the second period and passed without a Terrier goal, but it did give the team momentum.

A two-for-one rush by attackers Wilmer Skoog and Luke Tuch culminated in a Tuch goal, giving the Terriers a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. Tuch’s older brother, Alex, plays for the NHLs Vegas Golden Knights and is an alumnus of Boston College, making it a special night for the younger Tuch.

Alex was a great mentor to me, and he still is, Tuch said in a statement interview with Boston Hockey Blog in June. He had a blast [at BC], but I also wanted to pave my own path.

The second period ended without scoring, but Tuch was not finished yet. Just 23 seconds after the third period, the freshman sent Skoogs centering feed to beat Knight again and put the Terriers at 3-1.

The Eagles spent the rest of the third period digging through Duplessis into the net, but he held back everything that came his way. The third period drew to a close, sealing a 3-1 win to break BC’s seven-game unbeaten streak. Duplessis was the star of the show in its debut, making 39 of 40 saves in the winning attempt.

It feels unreal, Duplessis said in a post-game conference Saturday. Those guys before me were just unreal tonight, they blocked shots, just put their bodies on the line. It was unreal, feels great.

Tuch and Skoog led BU with two points each, while three Eagles scored one point each, with two assists and one goal. Ridder allowed three goals on 20 shots.

With Hockey East updating its schedules weekly, it’s unclear who will play each team next to Tuesday, but this was a statement weekend for the Terriers.