Canterbury Country Cricket: Dynamic batting pair secures victory for Leeston-Southbridge

In a masterclass in the pursuit of a low score, Leeston-Southbridge overcame a scrappy Southbrook in the final round of Canterbury country cricket over the weekend.

With games kicking off on Waitangi Day, there were wins for Leeston-Southbridge, Ohoka, Cheviot and Oxford-Rangiora as the CRV Ambreed Country Premier One Day 2020/21 competition heats up.

Southbrook, who has not won a game since the opening round, was deployed by the home team on a quality field and fast outfield in Leeston Park on Saturday.

Young wicket-keeper-batsman Hayden Thornley and Brook mainstay Tony Hancox got the visitors off to a flying start, bringing the 50-run opening partnership in just eight overs.

But the free-scoring Hancox was forced to retire, hurt by a hamstring injury, after scoring 21 of 25 balls.

Thornley kept the attack on, with some good shots mostly from the onside, and advanced half a century before falling with the score at 100/3.

Leeston-Southbridge’s backlash was sparked by Mainpower Oval head groundman Dave Evans whose nagging medium-pacers changed the game, picking up three quick wickets.

The spin trio of David Neal, Tim Gruijters and Will Macfarlane, also combined for five wickets and Southbrook, were thrown out for a disappointing 150 in 37.5 overs.

Southbrook had to strike early if they wanted a chance to defend the low total, and through paceman Jono Green they got their wish.

He ripped opener Rupert Young and Gruijters in the first over, giving the desperate Brook a pinch of a rare win.

However, that hope was slowly eroded by the patient and consisted of beating Toby Doyle and Chris Beatson.

Undisturbed by taking 39 balls to get off the goal, Doyle in particular pushed Southbrook out of the game.

He made an unbeaten 45 runs of 117 balls, while Beatson was more free-flowing, if not less measured, by compiling 66 out of 98 balls, securing the eight-wicket win with eight overs left.

An undefeated century by New Zealand Under-19 star Rhys Mariu helped Ohoka to a hard-fought 15-run victory over Darfield.

Mariu carried his bat through the first innings, making 114 of Ohoka’s 253 runs, well supported by Will Hamilton (41 of 46) and Harry Fitzpatrick (46 of 66).

In response, Darfield’s response got off to a great start, getting a decent 92/1 in 19 overs, before stuttering to 117/5.

Ryan Hughes (38 out of 40) and keeper Alister Collins (48 out of 45) gave Darfield a hint of victory, but ended up short by 15 points.

At Weedons Domain, a visit to Cheviot hit the home side by 115 runs thanks to an overall team display.

An eternal partnership between Cheviot opener Ted Whelan (65 of 74) and George Waddy (68 of 97) provided the impressive first innings score of 251 in their allotted 45 overs.

Weedons never threatened the big score and consistently lost wickets to be all out for 136 in the 37th. Right arm swift Will Smith was the main destroyer, with three wickets.

At Pearson Park, Oxford-Rangiora took a five-wicket victory over the struggling Lincoln after throwing the visitors for just 102.

Calvin Scott once again led the running chase, anchored the innings with 35 of 61 balls and helped Oxford-Rangiora complete the victory with 19 overs left.

Sefton had said goodbye.

Short scorecards:

Southbrook 150/9 (H Thornley 58, T Hancox 21 rtd hrt, K ​​Bayer 18; W Macfarlane 3/16, D Evans 3/18)

Lost to Leeston-Southbridge 151/2 (C Beatson 66no, T Doyle 45no; J Green 2/37).

Ohoka 253/6 (R Mariu 114, H Fitzpatrick 46, W Hamilton 41; J Frew 3/53)

Defeat Darfield 238/9 (A Collins 48, N Gilbert 39, R Hughes 38, J Frew 31; G Mauger 4/41).

Cheviot 251 (G Waddy 68, T Whelan 65, C Burnett 39; S Clarke 4/47, D Nightingale 2/31, H D’Arcy 2/39)

Beat Weedons 136 (B Agnew 27, S Clarke 26, B Nightingale 20; W Smith 3/23, A Redfern 2/6, S Burnett 2/27).

Lincoln 102 (H Paterson 25; F Fairbairn 4/18, M Murphy 3/20)

Lost to Oxford-Rangiora 103/5 (C Scott 35, L Stove 18; A Gulati 2/23, E Paterson 2/25).