Tony Trabert, 5-time singles champion and number 1 tennis player, dies





Tony Trabert, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion and former No. 1 player who made a successful career as captain, broadcaster and executive of the Davis Cup, has passed away. He was 90. Members of the Tennis Hall of Fame passed away at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on Feb. 3, it was confirmed by his daughter, Brooke Trabert Dabkowski. Trabert won three of the four major singles titles, including Wimbledon and the US Nationals, in 1955 without losing a set. He was No. 1 in singles in 1953 and 1955. Trabert has also won five Grand Slam men’s doubles titles, including four with Vic Seixas. Trabert won all of his major titles as an amateur before turning professional pro and being part of the long battle for open tennis. When I won Wimbledon, I got a 10-pound certificate worth $ 27 at a sporting goods store, Trabert said. Trabert said the highlight of his career was helping the United States defeat Australia in the 1954 Davis Cup final. As captain of the Davis Cup, he led his team to titles in 1978 and 1979. Trabert was a broadcaster for over 30 years, including for CBS at the US Open. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1970. In 2001, he began an 11-year term as President of the Hall. He was not only a great example for all of us to become great champions, but also as a wise coach and mentor, an honest and effective leader, someone who gave back to the sport, and a great ambassador for tennis. said current President of the Hall of Fame, Stan Smith. Born August 16, 1930, Marion Anthony Trabert grew up in Cincinnati near public hard courts and took full advantage. In 1951, he won the NCAA Singles Championship for the University of Cincinnati and was a starter on the basketball team. From 1953 to 1955, Trabert won 38 singles titles and was 5-0 in the grand finals, each against a different opponent. A loss to Ken Rosewall in the semi-finals of the Australian championships prevented Trabert from completing a Grand Slam in 1955. Trabert’s first major title was in 1953 with the US Nationals. He won his first French Open title in 1954 and a year later became the last American to win at Roland Garros until Michael Chang in 1989. Trabert said the best players in its heyday rivaled those of the modern generation. The depth is much greater now than when I played, he said in a 2011 interview with a Cincinnati TV station. There are more good players today. I’m not too sure the best players today are better than the best players when we played. No one will ever know. But you didn’t have to beat as many good players to win a tournament when I played as they do now.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos