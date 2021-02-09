Des Moines hockey and soccer stadiums will compete for state funds

Two major projects in Des Moines, an arena for the Des Moines Buccaneers hockey team and a stadium for a USL Championship soccer team, will compete to claim more than half of a pool of state money used to build transformative quality of life initiatives that benefit the better. come to Iowa.

Supporters of two more Des Moines subway projects, one in West Des Moines to rethink Valley West Mall and the other in Johnston for a recreation project that includes what would be Iowa’s largest indoor track and soccer field, and will file applications with the $ 100 million Iowa Reinvestment District Act fund. Neither city has said publicly how much money they are looking for.

That means that at least four Des Moines subway projects will compete for a limited amount of money intended to fund new developments statewide. Other cities can also submit projects; Des Moines employees say they expect to see at least seven more proposals from around the state.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority is requesting pre-applications by Feb. 22 for the fund, which will receive income from hotel / motel and sales tax in designated districts on projects that improve the quality of life for residents of Iowa.

It’s the first round of funding since 2015, when Des Moines received $ 36 million to build theHiltonDes Moines Downtown, which is connected to the Iowa Events Center.Projects in Coralville, Grinnell, Mason City, Muscatine, Sioux City and Waterloo also received funds.

Speaking at a Des Moines City Council workshop on Monday, Councilman Joe Gatto said he was concerned about the capital’s chances of getting approval for two projects within 7 miles of each other, not to mention competition from the other central projects in Iowa.

But City Manager Scott Sanders said that while the projects in the stadium and the arena are different, both “are good for what the program was designed for.”

“Both projects will be incredibly competitive with any other project in the state,” he said. “It was actually quite easy to get both to progress in the application process. … And it’s up to IEDA on geographic justice, if you will.”

Each application is scored by an IEDA committee, taking into account issues such as uniqueness, economic impact and feasibility. Preliminary approval is expected this spring, with final approval a year later.

Here’s a look at Des Moines’ four metro projects:

Downtown Des Moines football stadium and surrounding neighborhood

Krause +, the commercial real estate arm of Kum & Go parent company Krause Group, wants to build a 6,300-seat football stadium on the former industrial property of Dico. Recently acquired by the city, the long-neglected Superfund site adjacent to downtown Des Moines has been the target of clean-up and development efforts for decades.

The stadium and surrounding pedestrian plaza would serve as the home of a franchise of the USL Championship football league, the second tier of American professional football. Concerts and other events would also be held, such as some of Des Moines’ existing food and ethnic festivals.

Krause + asks the state for $ 27.1 million to help fund nine major projects on the Dico site and in the neighboring downtown Western Gateway neighborhood: the stadium, an adjacent pedestrian plaza to be called Global Plaza, three hotels , a Kum & Go, a 2,000-seat Entertainment Center, an outdoor amphitheater, a brewery located in the Crescent Chevrolet building at 555 17th St. and a grocery store.

The projects total $ 209 million and stretch from the Dico site on the east bank of the Raccoon River to Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, and in the portion of the Western Gateway roughly bounded by 15th and 17th streets, Ingersoll and Grand Avenues and High Street.

They are part of one Krause + ‘s larger plan to invest $ 550 million new retail, office and multi-family developments in the area. The whole plan would take up to 15 years.

“The idea is that they can take advantage of the development going on for them, but the tenants aren’t really defined yet,” said Naomi Hamlett, economic development coordinator at Des Moines.



Kyle KrauseKrause Group, CEO, told City Council that the stadium and USLC team will be paying close attention to the metro. The plan is for Krause + to buy a franchise, raising the Des Moines Menace from the fourth tier of professional football.

“Every game is on ESPN, so they are shown internationally, all our games at home and away, so we have the chance to show Des Moines and central Iowa that way,” said Krause.

A new Buccaneer hockey arena and a newly designed Merle Hay Mall

Des Moines and Urbandale file a joint $ 30 million application to redevelop the Sears building in Merle Hay Mall into a Arena with 3,500 seats for the Des Moines Buccaneers hockey team, currently in the aging Buccaneer arena on Hickman Road. The shopping center extends across the city boundary.

The vacant store would be converted into the arena, as well as three lanes with grandstands for training and tournaments and eight dressing rooms that could act as green rooms for bands playing concerts there. In addition, the facility would host regional and national hockey tournaments, e-sport events and trade shows.

“The Buccaneer owner expects to hold a lot of tournaments here,” said Hamlett.



Also planned for the development is a 150-room hotel; an outside square; a new retail site across Merle Hay Road for Kohl’s, located on the proposed hotel site; a new shopping center of 80,000 square metersnext to the relocated Kohls, which would take the place of a closed Sears store, and senior residences in the six-story Merle Hay Office Tower. The investment would total $ 128.6 million.

“It’s a nice idea because seniors can walk to Target for errands or go to the movies during bad weather or anytime,” Hamlett said.

The new master plan was created as a way to reinvent the 62-year-old mall after the Sears and Younkers stores closed within two months of each other.

“This has created a lot of excitement in the northwest side of the city,” said Des Moines councilor Bill Gray. “… This will really strengthen that whole neighborhood, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

A recreational gateway to Johnston

As of 2015, the City of Johnston is re-applying to develop a 75-acre area, known as the Johnston Gateway, north of I-80/35 on Merle Hay Road.

The centerpiece would be Indoor leisure complex of 189,000 square meters, built and owned by Ignit Sports and Fitnessof Grimes. It would also include an indoor track, soccer field, training facilities and a rollercoaster for various sports, as well as volleyball courts, baseball fields and a soccer field.

Lake:Johnston announces plans for Iowa’s largest indoor track and soccer field

In the areas around the complex, Johnston is planning other recreational facilities such as a city park and multiple launch sites along Beaver Creek for rented kayaks, said Adam Plagge, economic development manager.

There would be up to 125 hotel rooms, possibly divided between two buildings, apartments, senior housing, restaurants, shops and other commercial properties. The first plans call for a microbrewery on the water.

Plagge said he is still working with private owners in the district to set a final price tag. Johnston has not yet determined how much it will ask of the state.

A Redesigned Valley West Mall

Owners of the 46 year old West Des Moines shopping center have been working on a master plan to reinvent it as a destination for dining and entertainment, as well as for shopping. They hope to add more dining and entertainment options, as well as build apartments and provide green space.

West Des Moines also includes in its application for IEDA the area south of Valley West Mall where Twisted Vine Brewery is located. No specific plans are available for that site, said Clyde Evans, director of community and economic development.

“We’re still putting all of this together,” he said.

Kim Norvell covers growth and development for the registry. Reach her up [email protected] or 515-284-8259. Follow her on Twitter @KimNorvellDMR.