Beth Mooney named best Australian female cricketer





Beth Mooney’s outstanding cricket year in 2020 was recognized over the weekend when she was named the recipient of the Belinda Clark Award at the Australian Cricket Awards. The award recognizes her as the best Australian woman player of the past year, a well-deserved accolade, after she was also named Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup in March last year. Mooney received 60 votes from players, team officials, media and referees to win the Belinda Clark Award, ahead of Captain Meg Lanning, who received 58 votes, and Georgia Wareham, with 50 votes. With the award to her name, Mooney is now the first player outside of high-profile teammates Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy to win the award since 2013. Mooney said it was pretty unreal to be named next to these teammates. “We currently have a number of players on the Australian side who will be long remembered as the best we’ve ever produced, playing alongside them, let alone playing an honors roll alongside them. for winning this award, is pretty surreal, ”said Mooney. After a scintillating 12 months, Beth Mooney is a creditable winner of the Belinda Clark Award! #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/1YcTDBb2PZ 7Cricket (@ 7Cricket) February 6, 2021 For many, Mooney’s most memorable moment in cricket was last year’s T20 World Cup final against India, where she scored 78 not out of 54 balls. To a crowded crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Mooney’s contribution was vital to Australia’s victory over India. In that World Cup tournament, Mooney scored the most points of all players, a total of 259. She also hit the most fours of any player and took the most catches in the field. In October last year, Mooney said Agenda for women on her decision to quit teaching in 2014 to pursue a full-time career in cricket. At the time, she had no idea if the decision would pay off. And for most of her life she’d thought there was no way to make a living from cricket. I also wouldn’t have forgiven myself if I hadn’t given myself a red-hot crack in my attempt to get to the top of cricket, she says. Meanwhile, Rachael Haynes was named ODI player of the year for women and cricket legend Lisa Sthalekar was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. **** Would you like to read more about women’s sports? Sign up for our weekly update, The Sporty Wrap.







