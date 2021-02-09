Husker Football Announces Three Personnel Hires





American football

8-2-2021 5:30:00 PM NOW Athletic Communications

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost announced the addition of three staff members to the Husker football program on Monday. Marcus Castro-Walker has been hired as Director of Player Development, Bill Busch will join the Huskers as Defensive Analyst and Keanon Lowe will serve as Offensive Analyst. Castro-Walker and Lowe both have previous experience with Frost. Born in Nebraska, Busch is on his third stint on the Husker football program. “The three men we have added to our staff will all have a positive impact on our program,” said Frost. Marcus Castro-Walker has a natural ability to connect with young student athletes, assist them in their transition to college and maximize their full experience as a college footballer. He will be a great addition to many of the off- field programs that our staff has already provided for our players. “Keanon Lowe is a rising star in the coaching profession and will complement our offensive staff well. After coaching Keanon in Oregon, I know the type of character, competitiveness and football IQ he brings to our program. Bill Busch has one. “Proven track record of highest level coaching success throughout his career, and he will be a great addition to our defensive staff. Bill has an investment in this program and understands what it takes to win in Nebraska.” Castro-Walker has spent the past four years serving as director of college staff in the state of Arizona, where he worked for Herm Edwards’ staff. Castro-Walker had a similar role at UCF, working with the Knights on Frost’s staff. In his role at Nebraska, Castro-Walker will work closely with Frost to manage and oversee the many off-field responsibilities for Husker football students. Busch brings more than 20 seasons of coaching experience at Power Five schools to Nebraska staff. Busch spent the past three seasons at LSU as the safety coach and helped the Tigers to a national championship in 2019. Busch had two previous four-year stints in Nebraska, most recently as an assistant coach from 2004 to 2007. Busch also worked in Nebraska as a graduate assistant from 1990 to 1993, helping the Huskers to three consecutive Big Eight championships. Head coaches that Busch has collaborated with during his coaching career include Barry Alvarez, Tom Osborne and Urban Meyer. Lowe comes to Nebraska after a season at UCLA as an analyst. Before serving on Chip Kelly’s staff, Lowe was the head coach of West Linn (Ore.) High School and Parkrose High School in Oregon, before attending college. Lowe also served on Kelly’s staff with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Lowe was a standout receiver in Oregon with 68 catches over nearly half a mile and 11 touchdowns from 2011 to 2014. During Lowe’s first two seasons as a player, Frost served as the Ducks’ receiver coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator. In Lowe’s last two years, current attack coordinator in Nebraska Matt Lubick served as Oregon’s recipient coach.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos