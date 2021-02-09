2021 boys hockey preview capsules

EDWARD LITTLE RED SWIRLS
Trainer: Norm Gagne (fourth year)
Class: A
Results last year: 10-11
Returning Athletes: Seniors Will Cassidy (D), Marius Morneau (D), Colin Merritt (D), Keegan Moon (F); Juniors Jack Keefe (F), Wesley Clements (F), Aiden Gonzalez (F), Trey Coulombe (F); Sophomores Gavin Levesque (D), Campbell Cassidy (F), Xander St. Pierre (F), Tate Morse (F), Gage Ducharme (G).
Main losses: Logan Alexander, Dylan Campbell.
LAKE REGION / FRYEBURG / OXFORD HILLS ICECATS
Trainer: Wayne Neiman (freshman year)
Class: A
Results last year: 8-10-1; lost in preliminary round
Returning Athletes: Seniors Dom Zimmel (D), Eddie Thurston (F), Will Galligan (F), Boden Dock (D); Junior Matt Aker (F); Sophomore Caleb Micklon (F).
Main losses: Bryce Micklon (injury), Bobby Leblanc, Cam Lepage.
Promising newcomers: Sophomore Owen Galligan (F), Peyton McMurtray (F); Freshman Myles Wooster (D), Kadan Neureuther (D).
LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS
Trainer: Jamie Belleau (13th year)
Class: A
Results last year: 21-0; Class A state champion.
Returning Athletes: Seniors Mason Beaudoin (F), Tyler Leger (F), Keegan McLaughlin (G); Juniors Evan Knowlton (F), Damon Bossie (F); Sophomores Daxton St. Hilaire (F), Cole Ullrich (F), Tanner Anctil (F), Cooper St. Hilaire (D).
Main losses: Ryan Pomerleau, Kurtis Pelletier, Brock Bergeron, Logan Tripp, Ben St. Laurent, Owen Cox, Drew St. Hilaire, Michael Belleau, Samuel Laroche.
Promising newcomer: Senior Nick Pomerleau.
MT. ARARAT / LISBON / MORSE EAGLES
Trainer: AJ Kavanaugh (sixth year)
Conference: south Class: B.
Results last year: 1-16-1
Returning Athletes: Seniors Brandon Durant (F), Clay Munsey (F), Noah Magda (D), Hunter Hardy (D); Juniors Hunter Merryman (V), Sean Moore (G), Alex Witwicki (D); Sophomore Bryce Poulin.
Promising newcomers: Sophomore Sam Young (G); Freshman Jacob Fullerton (F), Jameson Fowler (D).
POLAND / LEAVITT / OAK HILL / GRAY-NEW GLOSS STRENGTHS
Trainer: Joe Hutchinson (eighth year)
Conference: South; Class: B.
Results last year: 4-14
Returning Athletes: Seniors Spencer Berube (F), Ryan Thibault (D), Sam Tibbetts (D), Keenan St. Pierre (F), Bryce Doucette (F), Cameron Swan (F), Dylan Scribner (G); Juniors Reese Collins (F), Blake Springer (D), Robbie Gladu (D), Vincent Lupardo (D), Caden Trenoweth (F), Nick Lenfest (F), Ashton Guerin (F); Sophomore Brady Corson (D), Kasey Berube (F).
Main losses: Lucas Mortensen, Mason Lessard.
Promising newcomers: Sophomore Brody Keefe (D); Freshman Evan Manchester (F), Will Keach (F), Dawson Gauvin (F), Hunter Bussierre (F), Ian Guerin (D).
HOLY DOMINIC SAINTS
Trainer: Daniel D’Auteuil (second year)
Class: A
Results last year: 14-5, lost in Class A Quarter Finals.
Returning Athletes: Seniors Lucas Pushard (F), Murphy Randall (F), Matt Fletcher (D), Noah Pratt (D), Nate Jones (G); Juniors Leo Naous (F), Colin Casserley (F); Sophomore Miles Frenette (D).
Main losses: Zack Pelletier, Jacob Lewis, Alex Roy, Jaden Webster, Michael Cilley, Jack Ouellette.
Promising newcomers: Senior Devdan Young (D); Junior Chase Cloutier (F); Sophomore Eric Jones (F), Colby Levasseur (F); Freshman Tim Ouellette (V), Colin Dube (V), Thomas Casserley (D), Ridge Dionne (D), Ethan Pelletier, Jayden Lynn.
