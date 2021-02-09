Electric Hasan Ali has its spark back

For 81 overs it looked like we should add Rawalpindi Durban, Headingley, Brisbane and Chattogram to the roll of modern big test victories – but then Hasan Ali happened.

Centurion Aiden Markram and reluctant captain Quinton de Kock pricked consecutive balls to the second slip. 241 for three became 241 for five, and 58 balls later it was 274 all out and Pakistan had the run.

Hasan finished with five heft in each innings, his first game 10-for and a player of the game prize, marking them with a Bebeto-ish rock-the-baby celebration in honor of the child he and his wife are expecting.

But it is symbolic of his 2019 and 2020 struggles, ravaged by loss of form and injury, that even this personal joy was used against him.

“People said I was hurt by my marriage,” he said told PakPassion last month.

“It hurts when you’ve given blood, sweat and tears for your country and then some people mock you and throw ridiculous and unfounded accusations at you about a lack of professionalism.”

That such a bubbly, unstoppable cricketer is so downhearted is an insight into the invisible pressure of the game’s highest tier that makes his performance in Rawalpindi all the more heartwarming.

Teammate Shadab Khan summed it up beautifully on Twitter after the game: “Electricity is temporary, generator is permanent.”

Hasan reclaimed his international spot with a fine season captaining Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scoring a whirlwind of one hundred in the exciting tied finale and take 43 wickets on 20 in nine games.

But in his experience, Pakistan’s domestic setup does not help to adequately prepare fast bowlers for the rigors of international cricket.

“There is a problem in our cricket culture and system where we overlook the non-playing side of cricket such as diet, training, taking care of your body and getting you plenty of rest.

“So as a result of not working in a professional environment in terms of fitness and nutrition and conditioning, we end up with a burnout after a year or two.”

Hasan had a few full domestic seasons under his belt before making his Pakistan debut, and yet he said he was exhausted from the move and expressed concern about some of his faster peers.

“If you look at Naseem Shah, he played under 19, played a first-class game and then played international cricket.

“I am concerned about some of these young guys who are very talented. What we need to develop is this culture that prepares these youngsters for international cricket.”

Hasan is a proven wicket-taker, he plays with a smile and two thirds of his international runs are within limits. The game is a nicer place with him in it, and it looks like he’s back to his sparkling best.

“I always like to give energy to every team I play for and I will never change that.

“I just hope to keep fit and enjoy my cricket.”