At 11-0-3, Archies boys’ hockey continues to play and perform hard

Normally, Archbishop Williams would prepare for the Buddy Ferreira Class in Falmouth, followed by the MIAA tournament.

The bishops went unbeaten on Monday-afternoon with a 6-4 Catholic Central victory over St. Marys at the Canton SportsPlex.

CANTON Archbishop Williams ‘boys’ hockey team has followed through to the Division 1 South Finals in recent winters with an impeccable 14-game record from this pandemic-shortened season.

Neither will happen this winter, but coach Derackk Curtis said the focus should shift to what’s right this season.

We played the best game out there, he said. Should you wear a mask? Who cares; are there no fans? So what, the NHL has no fans either.

What we can do is get out there, play hard and run. That’s all you can do.

The bishops got two goals from senior defender Nicholas Recupero against the Spartans (4-4-2), including a strike that won at 8:22 of the second period.

Archies led 1-0 on the first count of Recuperos, a laser from the blue line six seconds after a power play of the first period. St. Marys shot ahead, 2-1, just 0:33 in the second. Johnny Demarco scored the tying run on a punch from the right corner at 1:20 of the second and the Bishops moved back forward on a tip from Ryan Beardsley in his first goal of the season at 3:43.

St. Marys even took another offer from Kyle LoNigro for a power play goal from Jackson Sylvester at 8:10 of the second, followed 12 seconds later by Recuperos in second.

Colby Magliozzi scored for the Spartans 2:52 in the third period to make it 5-4, but Christian Koylion added an insurance goal for the bishops at 11:40 a.m.

The bottom line is that we have no control over what’s going on [with the pandemic], Curtis said. What we can do is do what we have control over: we can play hard, play the right way, play for each other, rest a season, make it the best possible season you can have with all this uncertainty.